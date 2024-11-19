  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Sherdog’s Official Mixed Martial Arts Rankings ( #1 Tom , #2 Jones )

Kowboy On Sherdog

20241118095044_hw111824.PNG

Heavyweight​


1. Tom Aspinall (15-3) | UFC [1]​

Aspinall furthered his case to be considered the top heavyweight in the sport, smashing Curtis Blaydes with first-round punches in the co-main event of UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England. As one of the rare fighters to defend an interim UFC title, Aspinall looms larger than ever as a potential opponent for Jon Jones, who holds the lineal belt while the promotion continues to try and match him with former champ Stipe Miocic. Whether or not that unification bout ever takes place, however, Aspinall’s place in these rankings remains secure so long as he continues blowing through top contenders with such shocking ease.

2. Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC) | UFC [2]​

In his second foray at heavyweight, “Bones” was utterly dominant once again at UFC 309, hammering former champ Stipe Miocic with brutal ground-and-pound and pelting him with kicks, punches and elbows on the feet before closing things out with a spinning back kick to the ribs late in the third round. While many fans questioned the UFC’s decision to match Jones with the long-inactive Miocic rather than interim champ Tom Aspinall, there can be no questioning the former light heavyweight kingpin’s work in the cage, as he has looked flawless since returning to action last year.






3. Francis Ngannou (18-3) PFL [3]​

Competing in MMA for the first time in more than two years, Ngannou looked as dangerous as ever as he pounded out Renan Ferreira in the PFL “Battle of the Giants” headliner on Oct. 19 in Saudi Arabia. It was an emotional evening for “The Predator,” who had to endure the death of his son earlier in the year and was coming off losses to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in pro boxing. It’s unclear what the future might hold for Ngannou, but he’s set up as the PFL’s biggest star by a considerable margin should he continue fighting on a regular basis. The Cameroonian-born Frenchman has won seven straight fights dating back to November 2018.

4. Ciryl Gane (12-2) | UFC [4]​

Gane appeared to be a level above Sergey Spivak in the UFC Fight Night 226 headliner, as he battered his opponent en route to a second-round technical knockout victory at Accor Arena in Paris. With the win, “Bon Gamin” silenced some of the doubters who emerged following his quick submission defeat at the hands of Jon Jones at UFC 285. Gane is 9-2 since making his UFC debut in 2019, and it’s a good sign that he has been able to rebound from discouraging losses to Jones and Francis Ngannou. Next, the Frenchman will meet Alexander Volkov in a rematch at UFC 310.


5. Alexander Volkov (38-10) | UFC [5]​

Volkov maintained his relevance in the heavyweight division at UFC on ABC 6, as he outdueled ex-sparring partner Sergei Pavlovich for three rounds to earn a unanimous verdict at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former Bellator and M-1 Global champion has won four straight in UFC competition, matching the longest winning streak of his promotional tenure. He’ll look to extend that run when he faces Ciryl Gane in a rematch of a 2020 bout won by the Frenchman at UFC 310.

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
tom-aspinall-ufc.gif
Click to expand...

Big Tom is right there, he's ready to take over.

But he hasn't taken over already, nobody really believes that.

If they did, they wouldn't be calling for this fight.

<BC1>

Sometimes we just gotta be real.

And argumentative lol

But real.
 
I’ve watched Tom lose in the cage more than once lol, he’s not even near JBJ in terms of legacy, and these rankings right now are showing why the media thinks Sherdog is second class
 
John makfresshi said:
I’ve watched Tom lose in the cage more than once lol, he’s not even near JBJ in terms of legacy, and these rankings right now are showing why the media thinks Sherdog is second class
Click to expand...
Oh yeah? Which losses? The DQ loss and his knee blowing out? Aside from when he got submitted in 2015 those are his only other losses and if Chael survived to the bell Jones would have lost by injury too just like Tom. Jones lost to Reyes which is much more recent than Tom's last legit loss without any weird shit like dq for downward elbows or knee injury 15 seconds in.
 
Ngannou's big wins in the HW division

- Gane
- Stipe (also has a loss to him when Stipe was in his real prime)
- Rosen
- JDS (not prime)
- Cain (not prime and very inactive)
- Reem (not prime)
- Arlovski (not prime)

also has a loss to Black Beast


Tom's wins

- Blaydes (also has a loss to him)
- Pavlovich
- Volkov
- Spivak
- Arlovski (not prime)


Jones' wins

- Gane
- Stipe (not prime)


Francis and Tom are close but I feel like Tom is missing a win over Gane to really be ahead. Jones is obviously behind.
 
Jackonfire said:
Wait. So Derrick Lewis has wins over 2 of the top 5 and he doesn't even get mentioned? Its not his fault Ngannou ducked the rematch.

No respect.

JhsCgX4.gif
Click to expand...
Yes, it's amazing that six year old wins on terrible performances get an old man who's gone 7-7 since against opposition of questionable quality no respect in current rankings.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
That's the list I have.
Click to expand...

#1 Jones

then the question really is where Francis/Aspinall fit in

the rest is fine.

Blaydes/Almeida/Spiv will probably flip a few times.
 
Gotta do something to make up for the zero clicks they got while the forums were down.
 
