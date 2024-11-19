

Heavyweight​

1. Tom Aspinall (15-3) | UFC [1]​

2. Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC) | UFC [2]​

3. Francis Ngannou (18-3) PFL [3]​

4. Ciryl Gane (12-2) | UFC [4]​

5. Alexander Volkov (38-10) | UFC [5]​

Aspinall furthered his case to be considered the top heavyweight in the sport, smashing Curtis Blaydes with first-round punches in the co-main event of UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England. As one of the rare fighters to defend an interim UFC title, Aspinall looms larger than ever as a potential opponent for Jon Jones, who holds the lineal belt while the promotion continues to try and match him with former champ Stipe Miocic. Whether or not that unification bout ever takes place, however, Aspinall’s place in these rankings remains secure so long as he continues blowing through top contenders with such shocking ease.In his second foray at heavyweight, “Bones” was utterly dominant once again at UFC 309, hammering former champ Stipe Miocic with brutal ground-and-pound and pelting him with kicks, punches and elbows on the feet before closing things out with a spinning back kick to the ribs late in the third round. While many fans questioned the UFC’s decision to match Jones with the long-inactive Miocic rather than interim champ Tom Aspinall, there can be no questioning the former light heavyweight kingpin’s work in the cage, as he has looked flawless since returning to action last year.Competing in MMA for the first time in more than two years, Ngannou looked as dangerous as ever as he pounded out Renan Ferreira in the PFL “Battle of the Giants” headliner on Oct. 19 in Saudi Arabia. It was an emotional evening for “The Predator,” who had to endure the death of his son earlier in the year and was coming off losses to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in pro boxing. It’s unclear what the future might hold for Ngannou, but he’s set up as the PFL’s biggest star by a considerable margin should he continue fighting on a regular basis. The Cameroonian-born Frenchman has won seven straight fights dating back to November 2018.Gane appeared to be a level above Sergey Spivak in the UFC Fight Night 226 headliner, as he battered his opponent en route to a second-round technical knockout victory at Accor Arena in Paris. With the win, “Bon Gamin” silenced some of the doubters who emerged following his quick submission defeat at the hands of Jon Jones at UFC 285. Gane is 9-2 since making his UFC debut in 2019, and it’s a good sign that he has been able to rebound from discouraging losses to Jones and Francis Ngannou. Next, the Frenchman will meet Alexander Volkov in a rematch at UFC 310.Volkov maintained his relevance in the heavyweight division at UFC on ABC 6, as he outdueled ex-sparring partner Sergei Pavlovich for three rounds to earn a unanimous verdict at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former Bellator and M-1 Global champion has won four straight in UFC competition, matching the longest winning streak of his promotional tenure. He’ll look to extend that run when he faces Ciryl Gane in a rematch of a 2020 bout won by the Frenchman at UFC 310.