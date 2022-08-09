Sherbytes: Industry News Megathread, v.1

Here we can all throw up gamerverse sound bites in the area of emerging partnerships, platforms, and trends. Studio news not excluded so long as a discussion wouldn't be warranted dedicated solely to the topic.

Ideally, I'm thinking platforms and trends in competition to industry pillars and related pursuits – Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, all of whom already having dugouts elsewhere in our sub.

Examples here would be the latest from Amazon, Netflix, Google and/or whoever decides to throw their hat into the ring. A dumpster fire at a Ubisoft subsidiary or new studio founding are inbounds too. No need to thread independent discussions around these topics for a thread see two responses, then get buried after a few days.

Thanks for contributing where you can, fam. Game on.
 
Netflix gaming looking to expand by year end despite poor player numbers:

 
I gotta say I'm surprised more phone gamers aren't picking up on that. Apparently it's like the Apple Arcade or Google's Play Pass, both services requiring a paid subscription, where all of the games on the service prohibit in-game ads and in-app purchases. Seems like a pretty dope perk since people are subscribing to Netflix for the movie/TV streaming. The star games in the library...





 
The new game / IP from the creators of the Subnautica games will be revealed at Gamescom

 
Had no idea Netflix had games. Always wanted to try Into the Breach so I'll give that a shot. I've heard good things about Moonlighter too.
 
AppLovin a mobile monetization company have offered to buy Unity in a $17.5bn deal.

https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/applovin-offers-buy-unity-software-2022-08-09/

Gaming software company AppLovin Corp (APP.O) on Tuesday made an offer to buy peer Unity Software Inc (U.N) in a $17.54 billion all-stock deal, looking to tap into growing demand for three-dimensional gaming.

The enterprise value of the deal is $20 billion. AppLovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, which represents a premium of 18% to Unity's Monday closing price.

Under the proposed deal, Unity will own 55% of the combined company's outstanding shares, representing about 49% of the voting rights.
They have games!?????
 


Battalion 1944 developer Bulkhead has announced that its relationship with Square Enix has come to a “formal end,” which means the long-awaited console version of the World War II shooter has officially been scrapped.
 
Train wreck averted, IMO. Lol @ levelling up Pinkman or scavenging for Mr White:



"I'm not much of a video game player but how can you not know Grand Theft Auto?" he said. "I remember saying to the two gentleman who said yes originally to Breaking Bad, I said 'who owns Grand Theft Auto, can't you have like a module, can there be like a Breaking Bad [adaptation]?'
 
Wonder if Sony were consulted as they own the BB universe IP's
 
Streamer swatted (never heard of her) but SWAT ends up being on-feed with her and cool about the misunderstanding, lol:

 
Not really sure where else to post this and I don’t know if there’s a thread for rampant speculation or a wishlist for games we want to exist, but Quakecon runs from Thursday to Sunday and I really hope that they’ll unveil a remaster of Quake 2 for its 25th anniversary like they did with Quake 1 at last year’s Quakecon. Quake 2 was one of my favourite games of all time.
 
I tried playing the Quake Champions game. Nobody was on. Couldn't find a match.
 
That sucks. I’ve never played Quake Champions but I haven’t had a gaming PC in like 15 years, since before I went to law school. Lord knows if I ever got one probably the first titles I would want to play would be Quake Champions, Quake 2 RTX and the alpha of the Unreal Tournament game that Epic canceled a few years back (damn you Fortnite). Would probably have a bitch of a time finding anyone to play any of them with though.
 
