Sherbytes: Industry News Megathread, v.1

Valhoven
Glitches | Stitches
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 21,347
- Reaction score
- 27,302
Here we can all throw up gamerverse sound bites in the area of emerging partnerships, platforms, and trends. Studio news not excluded so long as a discussion wouldn't be warranted dedicated solely to the topic.
Ideally, I'm thinking platforms and trends in competition to industry pillars and related pursuits – Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, all of whom already having dugouts elsewhere in our sub.
Examples here would be the latest from Amazon, Netflix, Google and/or whoever decides to throw their hat into the ring. A dumpster fire at a Ubisoft subsidiary or new studio founding are inbounds too. No need to thread independent discussions around these topics for a thread see two responses, then get buried after a few days.
Thanks for contributing where you can, fam. Game on.
