Shelly Duvall Unrecognizable

We were talking about this in another thread but it probably deserves a mention of its own. @shadow_priest_x We all remember Shelly Duvall from the Shining but it seems she has come down with serious mental illness, schizophrenia or dementia or something.
Here are some excerpts so you can see where she is now in her life.
Everything I'm finding is saying she hasn't acted on screen since 2002 so its been 15 years. Since then she has descended into whatever it is that is plaguing her.
In the clip, Duvall makes some wild claims. She tells Dr. Phil she doesn't believe her former Popeye co-star Robin Williams is actually dead but simply "shape shifting." She says she's seen Williams, someone she loved deeply, since his reported death. She also claims that a villain from Robin Hood folklore is threatening her, and that she has a whirring disc in her leg.
Some have described her as unrecognizable, if you saw her on the street you would not know you were talking to Shelly Duvall.
Duvall was also quoted as saying, "If I say I'm healthy, the first thing they'll do is hurt me tonight," Duvall says, unclear about who "they" are.
I kinda grew up watching Shelly Duvall so some of this is kinda hard to read.
Dressed in sweatpants and a T-shirt, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress appears almost unrecognizable from the slender starlet many fans remember her as. While Dr. Phil points to her deteriorating health as a possible cause, Duvall claims that someone has changed her appearance in the middle of the night.
"I was a pretty girl," Duvall says. "I was beautiful."
"Shelley, you're still beautiful," Dr. Phil assures her.
http://www.etonline.com/tv/203222_i...ealthy_the_first_thing_they_ll_do_is_hurt_me/
I'll always remember her like this.
