Shelly Duvall Unrecognizable

MusterX

MusterX

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Nov 17, 2006
Messages
50,113
Reaction score
13,440
We were talking about this in another thread but it probably deserves a mention of its own. @shadow_priest_x We all remember Shelly Duvall from the Shining but it seems she has come down with serious mental illness, schizophrenia or dementia or something.

Here are some excerpts so you can see where she is now in her life.



Everything I'm finding is saying she hasn't acted on screen since 2002 so its been 15 years. Since then she has descended into whatever it is that is plaguing her.

In the clip, Duvall makes some wild claims. She tells Dr. Phil she doesn't believe her former Popeye co-star Robin Williams is actually dead but simply "shape shifting." She says she's seen Williams, someone she loved deeply, since his reported death. She also claims that a villain from Robin Hood folklore is threatening her, and that she has a whirring disc in her leg.

Some have described her as unrecognizable, if you saw her on the street you would not know you were talking to Shelly Duvall.
shelley-duvall-battle-mental-illness.jpg


Duvall was also quoted as saying, "If I say I'm healthy, the first thing they'll do is hurt me tonight," Duvall says, unclear about who "they" are.

I kinda grew up watching Shelly Duvall so some of this is kinda hard to read.

Dressed in sweatpants and a T-shirt, the two-time Emmy-nominated actress appears almost unrecognizable from the slender starlet many fans remember her as. While Dr. Phil points to her deteriorating health as a possible cause, Duvall claims that someone has changed her appearance in the middle of the night.


"I was a pretty girl," Duvall says. "I was beautiful."


"Shelley, you're still beautiful," Dr. Phil assures her.
http://www.etonline.com/tv/203222_i...ealthy_the_first_thing_they_ll_do_is_hurt_me/

I'll always remember her like this.

shelley2.jpg
 
Last edited:
She was just as weird-looking when she was young. I'd go crazy too if I was stuck in a house and all I had to look at was this elf-looking broad.
 
I guess a lot can happen in forty years.
 
It's completely irresponsible of Dr. Phil to broadcast this shit. She can't even consent to being broadcast. The guy is supposed to be a doctor and he's acting like Piers Morgan.
 
Both sad and amazing.

It's indisputable that she is officially crazy as shit. I mean that is Grade A lunacy, and that makes me very sad. We can argue about whether or not she was attractive when she was younger, but at the very least she always seemed like a sweet girl.

It's terrifying to me that one day my mind might just decide to say "Fuck it! Let's get crazy!" and the next thing you know I'm riding a unicycle down Main Street while screaming obscenities at children and old ladies.
 
BisexualMMA said:
It's completely irresponsible of Dr. Phil to broadcast this shit. She can't even consent to being broadcast. The guy is supposed to be a doctor and he's acting like Piers Morgan.
Click to expand...

He almost seems like he didn't realize how bad it was going to be, though you know he had to.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
He almost seems like he didn't realize how bad it was going to be, though you know he had to.
Click to expand...

Then as a doctor he should have buried the tapes and tried to get her help, not pimped her crazy ass for ratings. The same shit happened with Charlie Sheen, but at least the network pimps there hadn't taken the Hippocratic Oath.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Then as a doctor he should have buried the tapes and tried to get her help, not pimped her crazy ass for ratings. The same shit happened with Charlie Sheen, but at least the network pimps there hadn't taken the Hippocratic Oath.
Click to expand...

I agree, but I wonder if Dr. Phil can even make that call. I would guess that decision would lie with the network.
 
Horse Style said:
She was just as weird-looking when she was young. I'd go crazy too if I was stuck in a house and all I had to look at was this elf-looking broad.
Click to expand...

Damn, that's pretty harsh. I legit feel bad for her.

This from when she was on the set of The Shining.

 
shadow_priest_x said:
I agree, but I wonder if Dr. Phil can even make that call. I would guess that decision would lie with the network.
Click to expand...

She appears to be very delusional. That could be schizophrenia but schizophrenia generally strikes by the time you are 30 which means she would have had to have been sick for a long time now but maybe hid it well. That or some other form of dementia has hit her and she is undiagnosed with something like Alzheimer's. I don't know but its pretty sad to see.

She thinks her friend Robin Williams is alive but is a shape shifter because she can't deal with his death.

Shelley-Duvall-and-Robin-Williams.jpg
 
shadow_priest_x said:
She seems like the most meek and mild girl who has ever walked the earth.
Click to expand...

From the other thread remember I had told you that in an interview she said her favorite part was playing Olive Oyl in Popeye.
oyl01.png


She told Dr. Phil that the Sheriff of Nottingham, the villain in Robin Hood, was after her.
912ddc9d6e0996f42f1c7701f0d9ccef.jpg


Well check this out, I just found this. From 1982-87 she starred in a show called Faerie Tale Theatre.
 
MusterX said:
From the other thread remember I had told you that in an interview she said her favorite part was playing Olive Oyl in Popeye.
oyl01.png


She told Dr. Phil that the Sheriff of Nottingham, the villain in Robin Hood, was after her.
912ddc9d6e0996f42f1c7701f0d9ccef.jpg


Well check this out, I just found this. From 1982-87 she starred in a show called Faerie Tale Theatre.
Click to expand...


Hmm, well that's interesting. So then it sounds like her damaged mind is serving up these fictions she's internalized as reality.
 
I think she was on baths salts
 
If you've seen the film Three Women, that makes this mental descent all the more eerie.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Hmm, well that's interesting. So then it sounds like her damaged mind is serving up these fictions she's internalized as reality.
Click to expand...

I don't know, maybe so. She was involved in a lot of stuff that was for kids over the years and now in her time of illness she thinks one of the villains from Robin Hood is after her.

Apparently after Dr. Phil they took her to a clinic but she wouldn't take the meds or sign a consent form. In her paranoia, she probably thought they were going to hurt her.

“After three days at the treatment center, Shelley still refused to take any medications and she would not sign the paperwork required to treat her,” host Dr Phil McGraw said after one hour of Duvall rambling, periodically appearing agitated and disoriented, while the cameras caught it for TV.


“She was accompanied by trained professionals and was safely returned to her family and boyfriend at home” McGraw said. “We are happy to report that we are now working directly with Shelley’s mother and are providing Shelley treatment from a group of local professionals who, due to her refusal to take medication, will use alternative methods to treat her.”
http://deadline.com/2016/11/dr-phil-shelley-duvall-mentally-ill-mcgraw-1201857238/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

StonedLemur
RELEVE
Replies
19
Views
696
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,653
Messages
55,838,777
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top