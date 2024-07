Shelly Duvall Unrecognizable

We were talking about this in another thread but it probably deserves a mention of its own. @shadow_priest_x We all remember Shelly Duvall from the Shining but it seems she has come down with serious mental illness, schizophrenia or dementia or something.Here are some excerpts so you can see where she is now in her life.Everything I'm finding is saying she hasn't acted on screen since 2002 so its been 15 years. Since then she has descended into whatever it is that is plaguing her.Some have described her as unrecognizable, if you saw her on the street you would not know you were talking to Shelly Duvall.Duvall was also quoted as saying,I kinda grew up watching Shelly Duvall so some of this is kinda hard to read.I'll always remember her like this.