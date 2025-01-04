BluntForceTrama said: lost on what’s being insinuated here other than conspiracy which makes no sense

Why is Ryan petrified now and reportedly in hiding? Click to expand...

There are a lot of ways to interpret this, but the main takeaway seems to be that Matthew Livelsberger wasn’t some unhinged lunatic who blew up a Tesla outside Trump's hotel in Las Vegas.Instead, he was trying to bring attention to U.S. war crimes and the recent controversies surrounding drones that have been in the news.It’s also worth noting that Livelsberger was an 18Z, a Special Forces Operations Sergeant.He wasn’t just some random guy; he had experience supervising, instructing, and leading Special Forces missions.This context matters because the Tesla truck that exploded was packed with fireworks and random junk. It didn’t cause any damage to the building... not even a scratch on the lobby windows.With his expertise, Livelsberger clearly knew how to build a serious bomb that could have caused massive destruction or even potentially taken the building down.But that wasn’t his goal. Instead, he intentionally used a bulletproof truck to limit potential harm and opted for fireworks instead of real explosives.His actions show a deliberate effort to avoid serious damage or casualties... hmm, why would that be?Watch the podcast episode, these gentlemen go into detail about all of this.This is what Ryan shared on his X.com account.I wouldn’t necessarily describe him as "petrified" for keeping a low profile for a few days.That’s probably a smart move, given the implications of that podcast episode.