If this is better suited for The War Room, given that some individuals here struggle to engage respectfully, I trust your discretion to move it if you deem it necessary.
My apologies for any inconvenience.
Thank you.
Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others - if true.