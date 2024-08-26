Now this is how you protect a fighter.O/U Shara fence grabs 3.5. And it positive correlates to how successful he'll be on the feet.If he's wrecking Petrosyan then Armen is more likely to initiate grappling against the fence and Shara will do what he does w/ his small fence grab, mid fence grab, major fence grab TDD defense.Should be an entertaining fight and if another iffy ground game guy has to take Shara down then we get to see some more of Shara's offense from his back. Either scenario should be fun. Good matchup.