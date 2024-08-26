News Shara Bullet vs Armen Petrosyan in the works for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 26

Danggg shara staying active. Seems rare for people from that part of the world
 
They're massively protecting him
I don't mind it. He's exciting to watch. Potential star. This is favourable again for him. Petrosyan would be wise to forego his own striking and look for takedown. I'm going Shara UD
 
The-AxeMurderer said:
I'm shocked, he can only fight in so many countries because most commissions won't allow him to fight with that eye.
He's fine in the middle east, China or Brazil. Probably Mexico too.

If he comes through this unscathed I wouldn't be shocked to see him on the Macau card too
 
Now this is how you protect a fighter.

O/U Shara fence grabs 3.5. And it positive correlates to how successful he'll be on the feet.

If he's wrecking Petrosyan then Armen is more likely to initiate grappling against the fence and Shara will do what he does w/ his small fence grab, mid fence grab, major fence grab TDD defense.

Should be an entertaining fight and if another iffy ground game guy has to take Shara down then we get to see some more of Shara's offense from his back. Either scenario should be fun. Good matchup.

1724681233972.png
 
14:0 vs 9:3
3:0 vs 3:2 in the UFC
Unbeaten vs just lost

This fight does nothing for Shara


They are milking the "enemy" as in Armenia for Abu Dhabi hard. Stupid play
 
Damn, 308 is a sick card.

Topuria vs. Holloway
Whittaker vs. Chimaev
Gane vs. Volkov
Ankalaev vs. Rakic
Murphy vs. Ige

Neal vs. RDA
Shara vs. Petrosyan
De Lima vs. Nzechukwu
Magomedov vs. Ferreira

Fakhretdinov vs. Ruziboev
Aslan vs. Cerquiera
 
This is probably where the Shara hype train ends. Petrosyan is a decent fighter.
 
If Shara wins, let's see him and Venom Page fight.
 
Apparently Petrosyan has been fighting but if you had asked me if he was still around I would have told you no. I'm not sure the last time I heard his name.
 
Hopefully the odds are as nice as they were vs Michail the count. Bullet may look avarage but not against fellow strikers.
 
UFConFOX said:
Now this is how you protect a fighter.

O/U Shara fence grabs 3.5. And it positive correlates to how successful he'll be on the feet.

If he's wrecking Petrosyan then Armen is more likely to initiate grappling against the fence and Shara will do what he does w/ his small fence grab, mid fence grab, major fence grab TDD defense.

Should be an entertaining fight and if another iffy ground game guy has to take Shara down then we get to see some more of Shara's offense from his back. Either scenario should be fun. Good matchup.

The_Renaissance said:
They're massively protecting him
I don't mind it. He's exciting to watch. Potential star. This is favourable again for him. Petrosyan would be wise to forego his own striking and look for takedown. I'm going Shara UD
I really have to disagree, they're just slow building him.

Oleksiejczuk and Silva are pretty good top 25 guys. Petrosyan is also in that top 20-25.

Makes sense for them to do this, with a win here he should get someone in that Top 20-15, or the number 15 guy.
 
