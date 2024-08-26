BoxerMaurits
Should be a very interesting striking battle:
I'm shocked, he can only fight in so many countries because most commissions won't allow him to fight with that eye.Danggg shara staying active. Seems rare for people from that part of the world
14:0 vs 9:3
3:0 vs 3:2 in the UFC
Unbeaten vs just lost
This fight does nothing for Shara
They are milking the "enemy" as in Armenia for Abu Dhabi hard. Stupid play
Now this is how you protect a fighter.
O/U Shara fence grabs 3.5. And it positive correlates to how successful he'll be on the feet.
If he's wrecking Petrosyan then Armen is more likely to initiate grappling against the fence and Shara will do what he does w/ his small fence grab, mid fence grab, major fence grab TDD defense.
Should be an entertaining fight and if another iffy ground game guy has to take Shara down then we get to see some more of Shara's offense from his back. Either scenario should be fun. Good matchup.
View attachment 1060040
I really have to disagree, they're just slow building him.They're massively protecting him
I don't mind it. He's exciting to watch. Potential star. This is favourable again for him. Petrosyan would be wise to forego his own striking and look for takedown. I'm going Shara UD