They're massively protecting him
I don't mind it. He's exciting to watch. Potential star. This is favourable again for him. Petrosyan would be wise to forego his own striking and look for takedown. I'm going Shara UD
 
The-AxeMurderer said:
I'm shocked, he can only fight in so many countries because most commissions won't allow him to fight with that eye.
He's fine in the middle east, China or Brazil. Probably Mexico too.

If he comes through this unscathed I wouldn't be shocked to see him on the Macau card too
 
Now this is how you protect a fighter.

O/U Shara fence grabs 3.5. And it positive correlates to how successful he'll be on the feet.

If he's wrecking Petrosyan then Armen is more likely to initiate grappling against the fence and Shara will do what he does w/ his small fence grab, mid fence grab, major fence grab TDD defense.

Should be an entertaining fight and if another iffy ground game guy has to take Shara down then we get to see some more of Shara's offense from his back. Either scenario should be fun. Good matchup.

1724681233972.png
 
14:0 vs 9:3
3:0 vs 3:2 in the UFC
Unbeaten vs just lost

This fight does nothing for Shara


They are milking the "enemy" as in Armenia for Abu Dhabi hard. Stupid play
 
Apparently Petrosyan has been fighting but if you had asked me if he was still around I would have told you no. I'm not sure the last time I heard his name.
 
Hopefully the odds are as nice as they were vs Michail the count. Bullet may look avarage but not against fellow strikers.
 
UFConFOX said:
The_Renaissance said:
I really have to disagree, they're just slow building him.

Oleksiejczuk and Silva are pretty good top 25 guys. Petrosyan is also in that top 20-25.

Makes sense for them to do this, with a win here he should get someone in that Top 20-15, or the number 15 guy.
 
For a sec I thought I read shara vs Andre petroski. That would be an absolute slaughter 😂
 
tornado362 said:
Petrosyan would lose to Silva IMO. Just my opinion. I don't mind them bringing him along slowly though. He's an exciting prospect and not old. No need to rush him.
 
tornado362 said:
I hear you and agree in terms of opponent overall competency/skill. I solely mean stylistically. They could put Shara in with a 40th-30th ranked wrestler and he just might lose 30-25 after losing each round 10-9 and getting docked -2 pts for fence grabs lol.

I say that partly in jest but he's great if a guy is on top of him w/ no sub threat and he's great anywhere on the feet. That's what the UFC are feeding him. I don't mind b/c it doesn't impact the divisional rankings, title picture, or top matchups.
 
