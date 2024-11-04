"The Georgians, and their athletes in particular, probably didn't go much for history and geography classes. And Dvalishvili evidently devoted himself more to struggle and probably skipped school.If he went there, he would know that Georgians don't like Russia very much, but they should be grateful. If he knew history, he would have known that Russia once protected them many times from Dagestan. We often did expeditions to them but Russia protected them. If it wasn't for Russia, Georgia might instead be part of Dagestan. And we fought with Russia for half a century and foughtfor our peace. Now we are more comfortable being with those Russians than with someone else.""I'm clear on him. If he continued to represent Sweden, I would have reservations, because Sweden has crossed the red line – It burns our holy books there and that makes me feel cold. The country protects it's people, so it seems to me they wear those who do it on the hands. That's why Chimaev has gotten my respect, for changing his representation. Our President Putin would never support such a thing as burning the Quran. I am therefore proud of my own country for respecting religion. We'll never cross this line and personally, I would never let anyone in front of me insult a Christian book.”"Because they've got such a tough time now. They need to be supported at this time. External enemies want to divide Russia into smaller pieces. They want Russia to split into these small parts, as before there were little principality. Divide and rule. We have to be strong. All Russian and other nationalities are to live here in mutual understanding. In that time, during the reign of the USSR, therewere no problems between nations. It's split now. We have different faiths, different nations. But let us all respect each other, as we are one big Russia. All those who live here should understand thatit is not their native land. They arrived here, since they got attracted to the Russian country, Russian culture and Russian options. So if it doesn't suit them, no one's keeping them here. They should be grateful for what Russia once gave them and appreciate this.”