Media Shara Bullet probably limited the possible locations to fight w/ new statements

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,832
Reaction score
7,271
Not only within the MMA community and martial arts in general, the opinion tends to be that politics doesn't belong in sports. But we won't aviod the overlap.
The new UFC star Shara Bullet, on the contrary now decides to highlight Russia and their states "centennial tendencies".

"The Georgians, and their athletes in particular, probably didn't go much for history and geography classes. And Dvalishvili evidently devoted himself more to struggle and probably skipped school.
If he went there, he would know that Georgians don't like Russia very much, but they should be grateful. If he knew history, he would have known that Russia once protected them many times from Dagestan. We often did expeditions to them but Russia protected them. If it wasn't for Russia, Georgia might instead be part of Dagestan. And we fought with Russia for half a century and fought
for our peace. Now we are more comfortable being with those Russians than with someone else."

Magomedov makes no secret of the fact that he does not like the behavior of Sweden, which until recently was represented by Khamzat Chimaev.

"I'm clear on him. If he continued to represent Sweden, I would have reservations, because Sweden has crossed the red line – It burns our holy books there and that makes me feel cold. The country protects it's people, so it seems to me they wear those who do it on the hands. That's why Chimaev has gotten my respect, for changing his representation. Our President Putin would never support such a thing as burning the Quran. I am therefore proud of my own country for respecting religion. We'll never cross this line and personally, I would never let anyone in front of me insult a Christian book.”

So why does Shara choose to support Russia so vehemently?

"Because they've got such a tough time now. They need to be supported at this time. External enemies want to divide Russia into smaller pieces. They want Russia to split into these small parts, as before there were little principality. Divide and rule. We have to be strong. All Russian and other nationalities are to live here in mutual understanding. In that time, during the reign of the USSR, there
were no problems between nations. It's split now. We have different faiths, different nations. But let us all respect each other, as we are one big Russia. All those who live here should understand that
it is not their native land. They arrived here, since they got attracted to the Russian country, Russian culture and Russian options. So if it doesn't suit them, no one's keeping them here. They should be grateful for what Russia once gave them and appreciate this.”

Now we will learn how similar statements will affect Shara’s ability to travel the world and especially to the US, where he would have trouble fighting through his wounded eye.
The U.S. commission would not let him fight, but it's of significance for the UFC if he can only fight somewhere.

Czech source: https://mmashorties.cz/desivy-shara-magomedov-kritizuje-svedsko-a-co-sved-khamzat-chimaev/
 
Unheralded Truth said:
Not only within the MMA community and martial arts in general, the opinion tends to be that politics doesn't belong in sports. But we won't aviod the overlap.
The new UFC star Shara Bullet, on the contrary now decides to highlight Russia and their states "centennial tendencies".

"The Georgians, and their athletes in particular, probably didn't go much for history and geography classes. And Dvalishvili evidently devoted himself more to struggle and probably skipped school.
If he went there, he would know that Georgians don't like Russia very much, but they should be grateful. If he knew history, he would have known that Russia once protected them many times from Dagestan. We often did expeditions to them but Russia protected them. If it wasn't for Russia, Georgia might instead be part of Dagestan. And we fought with Russia for half a century and fought
for our peace. Now we are more comfortable being with those Russians than with someone else."

Magomedov makes no secret of the fact that he does not like the behavior of Sweden, which until recently was represented by Khamzat Chimaev.

"I'm clear on him. If he continued to represent Sweden, I would have reservations, because Sweden has crossed the red line – It burns our holy books there and that makes me feel cold. The country protects it's people, so it seems to me they wear those who do it on the hands. That's why Chimaev has gotten my respect, for changing his representation. Our President Putin would never support such a thing as burning the Quran. I am therefore proud of my own country for respecting religion. We'll never cross this line and personally, I would never let anyone in front of me insult a Christian book.”

So why does Shara choose to support Russia so vehemently?

"Because they've got such a tough time now. They need to be supported at this time. External enemies want to divide Russia into smaller pieces. They want Russia to split into these small parts, as before there were little principality. Divide and rule. We have to be strong. All Russian and other nationalities are to live here in mutual understanding. In that time, during the reign of the USSR, there
were no problems between nations. It's split now. We have different faiths, different nations. But let us all respect each other, as we are one big Russia. All those who live here should understand that
it is not their native land. They arrived here, since they got attracted to the Russian country, Russian culture and Russian options. So if it doesn't suit them, no one's keeping them here. They should be grateful for what Russia once gave them and appreciate this.”

Now we will learn how similar statements will affect Shara’s ability to travel the world and especially to the US, where he would have trouble fighting through his wounded eye.
The U.S. commission would not let him fight, but it's of significance for the UFC if he can only fight somewhere.

Czech source: https://mmashorties.cz/desivy-shara-magomedov-kritizuje-svedsko-a-co-sved-khamzat-chimaev/
Click to expand...

Burning a fairy tale book and people are ready to kill people for it , that is Insane.

Khamzat is not a Swedish citizen and nobody in Sweden likes him. You can not support Kadyrov and living in Sweden, what was the reason Khamzat and his family left Chechnya then?

I hate to write this but since UFC started to bring in muslims it has been worse.

Meanwhile this shit does not happen in NHL or event MBL
 
Guy supporting his own country and supporting religious freedom. Shouldn't ger him banned, but life isn't fair. Hope this does not limit his options.
 
Pechan said:
I had no idea about the Georgia v Dagestan beef, no wonder Merab is being so weird when it comes to Umar.
Click to expand...


I went to Kazbegi in Georgia in 2018 and from the top of the mountains you could see into Dagestan, military presence on the border etc.
 
uled said:
Burning a fairy tale book and people are ready to kill people for it , that is Insane.

Khamzat is not a Swedish citizen and nobody in Sweden likes him. You can not support Kadyrov and living in Sweden, what was the reason Khamzat and his family left Chechnya then?

I hate to write this but since UFC started to bring in muslims it has been worse.

Meanwhile this shit does not happen in NHL or event MBL
Click to expand...

Something tells me you hated nothing about writing that.

Source for "Nobody" likes Khamzat in Sweden?
Source for "Fairytale" book?
Source for UFC has gone downhill? Ratings? Profits? Less Global popularity? Fewer Social Media views?

Any source for any of your claims would be a great starting point.

Moreover, 3 or 4 of the greatest top 20 NBA players ever are Muslims and the NBA is the most globally successful sport.

I hate to write this but since you started to post literally everything has gone to shit.

Meanwhile, before you posted, Max hadn't been KO'd, Rob hadn't been embarrassed, and Ilia hadn't risked looking even more out of his league criticizing CR7.

Delete account mate.
 
Said it before said it again, fuck all that noise about signing fights for this guy only in Saudi Arabia.

After that Rinat decision
 
Man fuck I hope this Ukraine Russia war doesn't complicate matters for fighters from there, I'm sure pro Russia fighters been in the UFC a long minute already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
Shara Bullet’s Callout
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
1K
Beamzy
Beamzy
Gabe
185 is Looking Good - Which One of These Fighters Ends up Becoming the Next Champ, If Any?
2
Replies
27
Views
808
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,437
Messages
56,451,113
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top