Not only within the MMA community and martial arts in general, the opinion tends to be that politics doesn't belong in sports. But we won't aviod the overlap.
The new UFC star Shara Bullet, on the contrary now decides to highlight Russia and their states "centennial tendencies".
"The Georgians, and their athletes in particular, probably didn't go much for history and geography classes. And Dvalishvili evidently devoted himself more to struggle and probably skipped school.
If he went there, he would know that Georgians don't like Russia very much, but they should be grateful. If he knew history, he would have known that Russia once protected them many times from Dagestan. We often did expeditions to them but Russia protected them. If it wasn't for Russia, Georgia might instead be part of Dagestan. And we fought with Russia for half a century and fought
for our peace. Now we are more comfortable being with those Russians than with someone else."
Magomedov makes no secret of the fact that he does not like the behavior of Sweden, which until recently was represented by Khamzat Chimaev.
"I'm clear on him. If he continued to represent Sweden, I would have reservations, because Sweden has crossed the red line – It burns our holy books there and that makes me feel cold. The country protects it's people, so it seems to me they wear those who do it on the hands. That's why Chimaev has gotten my respect, for changing his representation. Our President Putin would never support such a thing as burning the Quran. I am therefore proud of my own country for respecting religion. We'll never cross this line and personally, I would never let anyone in front of me insult a Christian book.”
So why does Shara choose to support Russia so vehemently?
"Because they've got such a tough time now. They need to be supported at this time. External enemies want to divide Russia into smaller pieces. They want Russia to split into these small parts, as before there were little principality. Divide and rule. We have to be strong. All Russian and other nationalities are to live here in mutual understanding. In that time, during the reign of the USSR, there
were no problems between nations. It's split now. We have different faiths, different nations. But let us all respect each other, as we are one big Russia. All those who live here should understand that
it is not their native land. They arrived here, since they got attracted to the Russian country, Russian culture and Russian options. So if it doesn't suit them, no one's keeping them here. They should be grateful for what Russia once gave them and appreciate this.”
Now we will learn how similar statements will affect Shara’s ability to travel the world and especially to the US, where he would have trouble fighting through his wounded eye.
The U.S. commission would not let him fight, but it's of significance for the UFC if he can only fight somewhere.
Czech source: https://mmashorties.cz/desivy-shara-magomedov-kritizuje-svedsko-a-co-sved-khamzat-chimaev/
