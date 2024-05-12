Shara way below Michel at this point.UFC need book this fight for Shara Bullet. RIP Michel Pereira
Pereira definitely deserves a step up and ranked opponent instead of a short notice fight.
Considering Shara only beat Bruno Silva a fight with Ihor was probably more of a side step instead of a step up I’m not against him being matched against somebody else who’s a bit unproven like Brunno Ferreira, Ikram or Robocop
Shara brave and iron chin, once round two I think Shara would smash.Shara way below Michel at this point.
he barely scraped by Bruno Silva who is 4-5 in the UFC roflmfaoShara brave and iron chin, once round two I think Shara would smash.
Michel is getting the O'Malley treatmenthe barely scraped by Bruno Silva who is 4-5 in the UFC roflmfao
By continuing to win fights?Michel is getting the O'Malley treatment
I think they wanted to keep michel on the already middling Brazil card. And the Brazil card was closer and more in need of addressing at that time. And ihor was willing to put his hand up.why would they double book Ihor anyway they know losses and medical suspension are likely? Thought that was weird when i saw it on Tapology.