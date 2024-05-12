Media Shara Bullet blames Michel Pereira for losing his opponent

Pereira definitely deserves a step up and ranked opponent instead of a short notice fight.

Considering Shara only beat Bruno Silva a fight with Ihor was probably more of a side step instead of a step up I’m not against him being matched against somebody else who’s a bit unproven like Brunno Ferreira, Ikram or Robocop
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Ferreira maybe but the other two are too much of a step up for Shara right now imo.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
why would they double book Ihor anyway they know losses and medical suspension are likely? Thought that was weird when i saw it on Tapology.
I think they wanted to keep michel on the already middling Brazil card. And the Brazil card was closer and more in need of addressing at that time. And ihor was willing to put his hand up.
 
Yeah this makes no sense. Shara doesn't seem to have a ground game, feed him to an unranked wrestler. Michel should get a top 10 fight.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Michel should kiss a woman in front of Shara
