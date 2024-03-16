Economy Shabibo tries to walk back retirement rant. Fails again at using Google search.

I'll let Uncle Sam explain.



Rip Michael.

Numbers. Money doesn't create food or natural resources. It's a number. Who invented it.
 
Trabaho said:
Numbers. Money doesn't create food or natural resources. It's a number. Who invented it.
What are you trying to say? Are you asking me why money has value or do you want me to talk about marked sticks. I don't know what you are trying to express.

Fiat currency has value because you have to pay your tax with it. It always has a use case.

As for the history of money, you can research that yourself. Basically it makes trading easier. It's not tough to figure out if you imagine what a bartering only system in which you traded in goods/commodities only. Certain rare items (usually small, gems etc etc) become valuable because you can easily transports them which facilitates arbitrage... you can research it from there.
 
Happiness said:
What are you trying to say? Are you asking me why money has value or do you want me to talk about marked sticks. I don't know what you are trying to express.

Fiat currency has value because you have to pay your tax with it. It always has a use case.

As for the history of money, you can research that yourself. Basically it makes trading easier. It's not tough to figure out if you imagine what a bartering only system where you traded goods only. Certain rare items become valuable because you can easily transports them which footages arbitrage.
Money is a symbol for trading. We don't want the paper. The paper and number is not a resource. It's not what we eat. It's not the water we drink. It's not the stone or metal our house is made of. If the whole world went bankrupt. It wouldn't change any of the resources. It's a means of control.
 
Trabaho said:
Money is a symbol for trading. We don't want the paper. The paper and number is not a resource. It's not what we eat. It's not the water we drink. It's not the stone or metal our house is made of. If the whole world went bankrupt. It wouldn't change any of the resources. It's a means of control.
This is just babble sorry. I don't even know where to start. I'll start by suggesting you stop using YouTube to learn about economic history. Stop watching infowar videos, those videos were made to encourage Alex's fans to buy the gold he was selling.

Pick up a annotated copy of wealth of nations and start there.

Wealth of nations is free online btw, it's outside copywrite and is part of the public domain.
www.gutenberg.org

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith

Free kindle book and epub digitized and proofread by volunteers.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
www.gutenberg.org

The Social Contract & Discourses by Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Free kindle book and epub digitized and proofread by volunteers.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
www.gutenberg.org

Principles of Political Economy by John Stuart Mill

Free kindle book and epub digitized and proofread by volunteers.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
www.gutenberg.org

Progress and Poverty, Volumes I and II by Henry George

Free kindle book and epub digitized and proofread by volunteers.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
www.gutenberg.org

A Contribution to the Critique of Political Economy by Karl Marx

Free kindle book and epub digitized and proofread by volunteers.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
Here's a grab bag of free but essential reading if you really care.

Here's a link to the page I sorted them into. There's much more there.

www.gutenberg.org

Books about Economics (sorted by popularity)

Project Gutenberg offers 73,095 free eBooks for Kindle, iPad, Nook, Android, and iPhone.
www.gutenberg.org www.gutenberg.org
 
You didn't reply to anything I said

You are babbling with long links and sentences avoiding my statements.

What I said wasn't from other sources but me
 
