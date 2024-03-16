Trabaho said: Numbers. Money doesn't create food or natural resources. It's a number. Who invented it. Click to expand...

What are you trying to say? Are you asking me why money has value or do you want me to talk about marked sticks. I don't know what you are trying to express.Fiat currency has value because you have to pay your tax with it. It always has a use case.As for the history of money, you can research that yourself. Basically it makes trading easier. It's not tough to figure out if you imagine what a bartering only system in which you traded in goods/commodities only. Certain rare items (usually small, gems etc etc) become valuable because you can easily transports them which facilitates arbitrage... you can research it from there.