@Caveat, Ricky, and ufcfan: I'm going to start with Nocturnal Animals because that's BY FAR the best movie I've seen of the current batch of movies I've watched. I'll admit, that opening credits sequence was fucked up and gross; I think anyone who utters the phrase "fat shaming" should be forced to watch that disgusting sequence on a loop Ludovico style.







But that wasn't going to dissuade me from watching. Funny enough, I mentioned how I'd been intrigued by that film, but that was just from the cast and the very basic plot of a woman reading a novel by her ex. If I would've known the movie spends a huge chunk of time in Straw Dogs land, I would've been even more pumped. I thought the conceit was brilliant and executed superbly. I did end up with a few complaints. First, I thought the main bad guy could've been creepier/more sinister instead of just being a jackass. Not saying he needed to be Hannibal Lecter or anything, but I think the film would've benefited from having its villain be more than a backwoods doofus who takes his shits on his porch. Second, I thought there could've been more of a relationship between Gyllenhaal and Shannon. Initially (probably because Straw Dogs was in my head), I thought Shannon was going to be a typical asshole cop not giving a shit about this loser who didn't fight to protect his family (in that first car ride, Shannon's basically emasculating him and conveying his complete lack of respect for Gyllenhaal) which was going to force Gyllenhaal to tap into some rage and go on a Dustin Hoffman-style revenge rampage. Instead, all of a sudden Shannon turns on a dime and becomes best friends with and avenging angel for a guy he was basically making fun of and it goes from Straw Dogs to Rolling Thunder. I get that Shannon got the cancer diagnosis, but even if you want to keep the movie's beats the same, then that initial car ride should've been written differently and they should've started off with something more like pity and sympathy from Shannon instead of disdain. The way it started made where it went implausible and contrived.



Still, those aren't so much complaints about what parts sucked. They're more complaints about what could've made the movie even better. I don't really have any true complaints. I was pissed when the movie ended with Gyllenhaal standing her up, but that was more about me wanting to see Gyllenhaal. I thought about it for a while and I ended up really liking that decision. It worked both for Gyllenhaal's character and for the story.



What'd you guys think? ufcfan, you mentioned the film having "some utterly shitty aspects to it" that "aggravated [you] at points throughout." Care to elaborate? And Gyllenhaal's character definitely denounces her - he'd already told her when they were together that they were perfect for each other but that she was just scared and was trying to push him away/run away to avoid having to work on herself (and fuck me did that hit home), and by the end of the movie, when he stands her up (assuming that's what happened), he basically confirms his strength (what she accurately characterized in conversation with her mother as "a different kind of strength") while at the same time demonstrating her weakness. That's still not what I'd call denouncing her character, though; it still leaves the open the possibility, after having acknowledged her weakness and her character flaws, of Adams finally committing to change and growth (of course, it also leaves open the possibility of her paying the bill, going home, waiting for her cheating husband to come home, and slipping right back into her miserable routine). So I've been in a weird dead zone the last week or so. I'm primed to write the last part of my PhD thesis but I also have to move to a new room in the place where I'm staying this weekend. I've opted not to start writing because I don't want to lose my momentum once I get going. That means I've been doing nothing but watching the clock waiting until I can move. Once I move, I'm going to go on a writing spree and probably not post in here for a week or two. I'll still be watching a movie or two a day, but I won't be logging them in here. That's still not what I'd call denouncing her character, though; it still leaves the open the possibility, after having acknowledged her weakness and her character flaws, of Adams finally committing to change and growth (of course, it also leaves open the possibility of her paying the bill, going home, waiting for her cheating husband to come home, and slipping right back into her miserable routine).

The rest of my viewing was very random. I watched American Sniper. I've never really liked Bradley Cooper in anything, but I thought he did a fantastic job in that role. The movie, though, left A LOT to be desired. It felt like Clint wanted to do it less hagiography and more biography, but he never really struck a good balance between character information and character study. I think the drive for "realism" and the documentary-style chronicle of his tours of duty kept Clint from being able to really dive into the character's psychology and tell not the story of a guy in the war but this character's story. In short, he should've tried to make this film more in the mold of The Deer Hunter, making the war relatively incidental to the journey of his main character. I also thought the ending was retarded. Another instance of the movie just stopping.

I also watched American Assassin. Back in my wannabe Tarantino screenwriter days, I'd actually considered doing a practice adaptation of a Mitch Rapp novel. I always liked the character and the book Act of Treason was particularly good. Much like Tom Cruise ending up as Jack Reacher, though, the problem with American Assassin is with the casting of the lead. Cruise simply isn't Jack Reacher; even so, he's still Tom Cruise, so the movies work as Tom Cruise action movies. American Assassin suffered from having an actor who wasn't the lead character but who also had nothing going for him in general. Very bland, no charisma, just...nothing. Michael Keaton, on the other hand, was fucking phenomenal. If you like him even a little bit, it's worth it to see him in this movie. The torture scene near the end is straight up "let's get nuts" awesomeness.

Glad you liked it man. My biggest gripes about it were as follows:The opening credits. Who possibly thought that was a good way to start the movie.But other than that, I think my problem really lies in the notion that the Adams dealing with her feelings for her ex-husband and the flashbacks to the interactions with the ex-husband were fundamentally less interesting to me than the story within the story. Now I know that the impact of the story within the story comes from the fact that it draws parallels between Jake's perceived impotence or inability to act in his actual relationship vs. the way his character felt powerless when thrust into that hellish situation with his family and malevolent rednecks. But, for me, when there are two segments of a film and the one stands out as so much more interesting and compelling to me than the other, I'm going to have to consider that a weakness to the movie.What I legitimately really liked was the very tense and creepy road rage incident and then the follow up to that. I know you weren't too happy with Aaron Taylor Johnson's character, but I thought he was one of the best aspects of the movie. I've seen him in several films and I've never seen him in that type of role before. I think he pulled it off really well. The interactions between him and Jake and Isla Fisher and the daughter really had me uneasy to the point of worrying about these characters even though this is a work of fiction in a work of fiction.Shannon was great from start to finish. You're right though regarding the unevenness in the way they depicted his relationship with Jake's character. But still, Shannon is almost always awesome to watch and I dug his character in this film.One more complaint I have is similar to my feelings about a much worse, really substandard film called The Words with Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and Jeremy Irons. That movie also has a story within a story, as Cooper's author character narrates his book and we see scenes of that work depicted as an actual storyline in the film. The problem I have with that one, which I also got a bit of with Nocturnal Animals was that you have all this hype around this novel that is supposedly utterly amazing and, when you're seeing the actual depiction of the story, you wonder how it's that great.Don't get me wrong, I really liked the ATJ, Shannon, Jake sequences in the film, but I never got the vibe that that would be some great novel. Seemed like a pretty standard, horrible crime happens to people who are at the wrong place at the wrong time, law cannot punish the perps, so those seeking justice take the law into their own hand. Standard story we've seen a thousand times. Why is the novel so brilliant and amazing?The Words was a worse culprit because the story within the story came across as so seemingly pedestrian, but Cooper had been honored like it was the greatest work of the 21st century thus far.Anyway, that's just a minor gripe. For me, the bigger complaint was that I found some of the Amy Adams scenes dull and draggy. She is an actress I really like, but I just could not get completely on board with it. Only scene of hers I really liked was the one with Laura Linney's cameo. Ending was solid in my opinion though. Striking revenge given that he took Adams through an emotional wringer with his story only to deny her the payoff of seeing him again and dealing with what she had done to him face to face.Hit the nail on the head. I really liked it and thought Cooper was great, but it was almost like it did not know what it wanted to be at times. All the early character building stuff had some good scenes that were right out of the biopic playbook- when he catches his girlfriend cheating, bonding with his brother, meeting his future wife, basic training. Those were solid scenes that I thought helped to establish Kyle's character. But, then, as you indicate, there were times where the war portion was depicted in such a way that it almost became a military-based action film rather than a study of its main character.Of course, that's a thin line because the war was such an important part of who Kyle became and what he did, but I think that the very intriguing moments of him having to cope with being the executioner and grappling with when to pull the trigger from hundreds of yards away was far more compelling than the later act where it becomes Kyle vs. his counterpoint and just like a full on action movie for a brief spurt.I liked the ending though. Can't exactly articulate why, but I thought that was the right note to end it on.Liked it quite a bit honestly. See I thought that O'Brien kid was actually pretty good. He was far less intriguing and effective than Keaton (who I'm starting to think may be one of the greatest of his generation), but I bought him in the role. Particularly, that sequence where you see him training MMA and just kind of living his life single-mindedly focused on avenging his fiance. I thought it was the type of brooding performance that, as you said, wasn't charismatic, but maybe also wasn't supposed to be. I don't remember much in the way of levity in the film at all either.Keaton was awesome though. Funny you say that because right after I got out of the theater with my buddies I said that the interrogation scene was clearly reminiscent of "let's get nuts," scene in Batman. Classic.It was kind of a paint-by-numbers thriller but I thought pretty much every aspect of it was competent so how can I complain. I also found the opening segment on the beach really unsettling and disturbing. To me, that really was chilling because it was executed in a way that sort of underscored the absolute randomness/out of nowhere element of an attack. Just seems like a normal vacation day and then abruptly it's chaotic carnage. Really creepy to me.I don't know if you saw that Michael Bay film 13 Hours, but it reminded me of a sequence in that film where I thought it was a cinematically effective way of conveying the chaos and uncertainty of a horrific situation.