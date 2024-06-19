i don't know why so many people were on his hype train to begin with. yeah he was getting knockouts but that's par for the course at HW. the fact that we didn't know what kind of chin he had because nobody had hit him BACK and that we saw Econoreem absolutely manhandle him in nearly every facet of MMA, told me most what i needed to know NOT to jump on it. until i see how his chin is and visual confirmation that he has improved his grappling since the Overeem fight i refused to jump on it. now that we've seen vs Tom he can't take what he can dish out and his grappling is still an anomaly i'm even more skeptical.



people act like getting a string of knockouts is impressive at HW but HW division is top heavy as fuck and you don't really know what you got until you start fighting the top 5. everything before that is like 10 levels below the top 5.