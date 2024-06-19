That's Sherdoggers for you They jumped from Gane - Pav - TomCrazy how everyone fell off his hype train
Hard to stay on when he was touted as the scariest in the division only to get starched in 60 seconds, when he blasts volkov im sure plenty will hope on his hype train againWithout the weird tattooes.
I remember when hella posters were saying Gane takes out Jones. Now everyone acts like they expected Jones to win. First they were saying Jon’s takedowns looked horrible in his last few fights so he won’t take Gane down. Now it’s Gane has zero grappling despite his multiple submission wins .That's Sherdoggers for you They jumped from Gane - Pav - Tom