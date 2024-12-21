44nutman
Senate review of Supreme Court ethics finds more luxury trips and urges enforceable code of conduct
A nearly two-year investigation by Democratic senators of Supreme Court ethics details more luxury travel by Justice Clarence Thomas and urges Congress to establish a way to enforce a new code of conduct
abcnews.go.com
The conflict of interest is staggering and no one seems to care. Before media was bought by corporations this would be a bigger story but the problem is those paying for Supreme Court Justices luxury trips also are part of the Elite who control the media. Corporate Greed is what will kill this country now that they control the messaging.