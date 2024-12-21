Crime Senate review of Supreme Court finds more luxury trips

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,160
Reaction score
28,601
abcnews.go.com

Senate review of Supreme Court ethics finds more luxury trips and urges enforceable code of conduct

A nearly two-year investigation by Democratic senators of Supreme Court ethics details more luxury travel by Justice Clarence Thomas and urges Congress to establish a way to enforce a new code of conduct
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

The conflict of interest is staggering and no one seems to care. Before media was bought by corporations this would be a bigger story but the problem is those paying for Supreme Court Justices luxury trips also are part of the Elite who control the media. Corporate Greed is what will kill this country now that they control the messaging.
 
The excuses are for this are hilarious. These are supposed to be the most ethical, fair people the country can produce, and so many idiots are reading that multiple justices just happened to become "friends" with BILLIONAIRES after they were put on the supreme court, and have no problem with it.

Meanwhile, for the peons in the federal government....

Ethics Survival Tips for Federal Employees

It's fucking laughable that somebody who is an entry level federal employee making $38,000 a year is held to a higher ethical standard than a justice on the supreme court.
 
jk7707 said:
The excuses are for this are hilarious. These are supposed to be the most ethical, fair people the country can produce, and so many idiots are reading that multiple justices just happened to become "friends" with BILLIONAIRES after they were put on the supreme court, and have no problem with it.

Meanwhile, for the peons in the federal government....

Ethics Survival Tips for Federal Employees

It's fucking laughable that somebody who is an entry level federal employee making $38,000 a year is held to a higher ethical standard than a justice on the supreme court.
Click to expand...

You can only give your mailman $50 a year as a gift, but you can’t hand them a $50 bill. $20 per occasion is the max allowed.

But these fucks on the Supreme Court can take in millions as gifts, and that’s supposedly ok.

How does that make sense?
 
jefferz said:
You can only give your mailman $50 a year as a gift, but you can’t hand them a $50 bill. $20 per occasion is the max allowed.

But these fucks on the Supreme Court can take in millions as gifts, and that’s supposedly ok.

How does that make sense?
Click to expand...
They work hard, man. They deserve it.




Ayyyyyy
 
The sooner everyone realizes that most high positions in the government are on the take the better. Neither political party cares about their constituents except for your vote and taxes. Democrats and Republicans are all for the most part on the take. They didn't get to those positions with honesty and integrity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,006
Messages
56,686,690
Members
175,350
Latest member
MTimez

Share this page

Back
Top