The excuses are for this are hilarious. These are supposed to be the most ethical, fair people the country can produce, and so many idiots are reading that multiple justices just happened to become "friends" with BILLIONAIRES after they were put on the supreme court, and have no problem with it.Meanwhile, for the peons in the federal government....It's fucking laughable that somebody who is an entry level federal employee making $38,000 a year is held to a higher ethical standard than a justice on the supreme court.