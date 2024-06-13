NickNick said: So I know next to nothing about the $2bill Kushner got from the Saudi's other than the headlines. I am assuming there has to be some sort of "explanation" on why this is kosher? If the roles were reversed and it were one of Biden's kids that not only held high positions in his White House, got $2bill from Saudi Arabia, Fox News would lead with it every night. I mean look how obsessed they are with Hunter Biden as it is... Click to expand...

The more you look into it, the worse it gets. The Saudi Sovreign Wealth Fund has a panel that vets their investments. They declared Kushner "unsatisfactory in all aspects." Basically, they said he has no experience, isn't qualified at all, is charging way too high a fee, and this looks really bad for us." Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman overruled them all and gave Kushner the $2 billion.When Kushner was in the White House, which he was also unqualified for, two items he spent considerable effort on were 1. running damage control for bin Salman after he murdered Khashoggi and 2. working to get Saudi Arabia billions in weapons.