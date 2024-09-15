Seeing last night's results when I woke up this morning...

I knew that I was stupid to go check the main event's highlights. Because after seeing a decision victory for his opponent, I knew that:



- O'Malley was grapple-fucked for five rounds



- That after the fight, his face had been less damaged by a pro MMA grapplefucking type of fighter than it is when he's doing some kickboxing sparring at the gym with someone who just started muay thai three weeks ago



- That now we're screwed with one more grapplefucking champion who can't do shit outside of taking his opponent down and lay on top of him for five rounds and do nothing outside of preventing him from getting up, knowing that in stand-up he'd have his head chopped off in an instant. With people from the crowd leaving after the second round even if they paid a year salary for a trip to see a UFC card, because they know they'll have more fun swiping tiktok clips on their phones back at the hotel.



They started muay thai and kickboxing with MMA gloves in other organizations around the world. These will put UFC out of business 3-4 years from now.



Not a fan of O'Malley btw so no salty shit from me. I don't even know the guy, I think I watched him fight once or twice maximum.



Have a nice day,