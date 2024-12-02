Seeing a physician's assistant instead of a doctor

Seems like a lot of places try to get you to see a PA instead of a doctor. You can request to see the actual doctor if you want to, but they assure you that the PA knows their stuff.

What's been your experience with PA's?

Mine has been pretty good. I feel like generally PA's try harder because they have to prove themselves. Whereas I've had so many doctors that don't listen to me, they just try to get me in and out as fast as possible. I think there's just a certain amount of arrogance that comes with being a doctor because of the way people treat you.
 
Latest posts

