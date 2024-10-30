Sedriques "The Reaper" Dumas signs new UFC deal, is set to face Zachary "Savage" Reese at UFC 311 in January.



Dumas is 12-2 overall, 4-2 UFC/DWCS and is coming off a decision win over Denis Tiuliulin in August.



Reese is 8-1 overall, 3-1 UFC/DWCS and last fought in August as well, taking a decision win over Jose Medina.



Dumas has been the subject of some controversy as he was charged with Domestic Violence earlier this year, a charge he denies. The case is still pending and was lowered to a misdemeanor. He was also accused of striking a woman outside a bar in 2022 but that case was closed with no charges being filed.





