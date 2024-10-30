News Sedriques "The Reaper" Dumas signs new UFC deal, to face Zachary "Savage" Reese at UFC 311 in January

Sedriques "The Reaper" Dumas signs new UFC deal, is set to face Zachary "Savage" Reese at UFC 311 in January.

Dumas is 12-2 overall, 4-2 UFC/DWCS and is coming off a decision win over Denis Tiuliulin in August.

Reese is 8-1 overall, 3-1 UFC/DWCS and last fought in August as well, taking a decision win over Jose Medina.

Dumas has been the subject of some controversy as he was charged with Domestic Violence earlier this year, a charge he denies. The case is still pending and was lowered to a misdemeanor. He was also accused of striking a woman outside a bar in 2022 but that case was closed with no charges being filed.


 
Good thread fam im sure 6ixdog finna be happy fi di yute nuffin' but respectful comments rollin' in fi support dis Dumas guy 💯🌞🌈
 
