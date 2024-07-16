Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 10,983
- Reaction score
- 9,905
She says it's a goal to have women make up 30 percent of the Secret Service recruits by the year 2030.
“I’m very conscious, as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates, and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities for everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told CBS News.
Why the hell are they worrying about having more females when they should just give it to the most qualified? The female SS agents during the Trump rally looked like they were like 5'4" and fat as well. WHAT THE FUCK.
DEI = DIDNT EARN IT!
“I’m very conscious, as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates, and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities for everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told CBS News.
Why the hell are they worrying about having more females when they should just give it to the most qualified? The female SS agents during the Trump rally looked like they were like 5'4" and fat as well. WHAT THE FUCK.
DEI = DIDNT EARN IT!
Last edited: