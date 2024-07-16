degoj99 said: Some of the videos of female agents bumbling around are pretty bad. Compare the efficiency of this group vs. when Reagan got shot - he was gone in seconds.



Edit: the one fat idiot can't even holster her sidearm. Yikes. Click to expand...

HereticBD said: They apparently had him in their sights for a while, but were not given the green light until after he got a shot off. Click to expand...

You know what's worse? The snipers that didn't see the shooter until after he was able to get in position and get a shot. Or the cops that were being warned a minute and a half before the kid got shots off but didn't manage to either stop him or warn SS to get Trump off the stage.There are multiple massive failures here, having girl agents on the stage isn't one of them. I am personally not a fan of DEI hires if they aren't the best for the job but that's not the point of failure here.That's still a massive failure then. How did they not have clearance to take the shot? I would assume that the snipers would know exactly where agents are positioned and that there were no friendlies on that roof. Their literal job was to be alert for potential threats and act if needed. It's not like they were in a city with 100s of potential sniper locations.