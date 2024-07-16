Law Secret Service Head Director Kim Cheatle Talks about DEI Boss Babe Hires

She says it's a goal to have women make up 30 percent of the Secret Service recruits by the year 2030.

“I’m very conscious, as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates, and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities for everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told CBS News.

Why the hell are they worrying about having more females when they should just give it to the most qualified? The female SS agents during the Trump rally looked like they were about 5'4" and fat. LMAO WHAT THE FUCK.

DEI = DIDNT EARN IT!





 
If your job is literally to be a human shield for someone else, I think a prerequisite should be that you need to be as tall as them, otherwise that's some inadequate shielding.

Although, I guess that would make things very difficult with Baron.
 
She just gave another interview about the shooting, calling it "unacceptable" and "the buck stops with me", but she's not stepping down, nobody's getting fired, and it's the local PDs fault, so it is acceptable, and the buck is getting passed.
 
So something that was predictable from the get go to anyone with IQ above room temperature, is now becoming obvious to the rest of you.

Never forget the white knights who backed all this lunacy, 10 years from now when everyone looks back on this disgraceful decade where things like racism, child mutilation, men entering women's spaces, and DEI were championed as progress, never forget the turds who backed it and never let them off the hook.
 
We need more dwarves in the Secret Service detail.

So what's your evidence she is a DEI hire?
 
I don't know for a fact she's a DEI hire, but Biden sure made a big deal out of her being the first female head of the Secret Service.

Then her stated goal of 30% more females in the Service is the dictionary definition of DEI.

That's an arbitrary goal of hiring a certain demographic. That's what DEI is.
 
Or you know if you're a sniper and see a random kid with an AR on a roof, shoot him
 
She served with the SS for over 20 years, you're just voraciously lapping up internet propaganda lmao.
 
They apparently had him in their sights for a while, but were not given the green light until after he got a shot off.
 
You know what's worse? The snipers that didn't see the shooter until after he was able to get in position and get a shot. Or the cops that were being warned a minute and a half before the kid got shots off but didn't manage to either stop him or warn SS to get Trump off the stage.

There are multiple massive failures here, having girl agents on the stage isn't one of them. I am personally not a fan of DEI hires if they aren't the best for the job but that's not the point of failure here.

That's still a massive failure then. How did they not have clearance to take the shot? I would assume that the snipers would know exactly where agents are positioned and that there were no friendlies on that roof. Their literal job was to be alert for potential threats and act if needed. It's not like they were in a city with 100s of potential sniper locations.
 
So she's been a DEI for 20 years? 🤣

Kidding aside, the head lady probably qualified for the administrative side. But you cannot convince me this little 5'4" pudgeball is better suited than a tall, fit man.

Lol what the fuck is this? Hire dwarves next?

SS.jpg
 
Agree on multiple massive failures - the issue is that when an organization has myriad failures, this inescapably means that the leadership of the organization has failed. Between the failure to secure the perimeter, failure to engage the shooter, failure to get Trump off the stage, lengthy time to get Trump in the car and gone, it's obvious that the SS is not being managed well. The fact that the director appears to be a DEI hire is relevant.
 
Do we really think she was directly involved in securing this rally? If an investigation comes out and finds that her negligence directly led to this, then sure. But do we actually think the director is involved in organizing securing a rally for a presidential candidate?
 
