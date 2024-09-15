Elections Second Assassination Attempt of Trump at his Florida golf course

Joe said:
Violence in Florida? How can that be
Click to expand...

<{walkerwhut}>

Is that guy not able to read the article that he posted himself? It wasn't 2 random guys who decided to drive down to the golf course with AK 47s to shoot each other, it was 1 guy who brought a gun, and the other person was the secret service agent who shot at him when he saw the gun barrel.



Initial reports suggested two people were firing at each other. However, sources said investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter.
 
nostradumbass said:
<{walkerwhut}>

Is that guy not able to read the article that he posted himself? It wasn't 2 random guys who decided to drive down to the golf course with AK 47s to shoot each other, it was 1 guy who brought a gun, and the other person was the secret service agent who shot at him when he saw the gun barrel.



Initial reports suggested two people were firing at each other. However, sources said investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter.
Click to expand...

They're always at the ready to deflect and lie.
 
200w.gif
 
The XL said:
They're not playing. They don't even want the possibility of Trump winning
Click to expand...
If this really was happening because of some “They,” some Deep State shadow government lizard people conspiracy, why wouldn’t they use professional assassins? There’s all sorts of professional killers for hire. Instead they use some longhair teenage incel weenie in Butler?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Opinion Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt has Got him Shook
12 13 14
Replies
262
Views
6K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp
Siver!
International Trump Promised £1 Billion Investment in Scotland, Actual Value of Trump-Owned Golf Resort: £33 million
Replies
11
Views
683
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,456
Messages
56,198,642
Members
175,104
Latest member
Fernano_Vieira

Share this page

Back
Top