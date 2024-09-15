Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 42,805
- Reaction score
- 94,200
Violence in Florida? How can that be
Is that guy not able to read the article that he posted himself? It wasn't 2 random guys who decided to drive down to the golf course with AK 47s to shoot each other, it was 1 guy who brought a gun, and the other person was the secret service agent who shot at him when he saw the gun barrel.
Initial reports suggested two people were firing at each other. However, sources said investigators now believe the Secret Service agent was the only shooter.
Violence in Florida? How can that be
Of course you rush to discount the idea of another Trump assassination attempt, as you don't want him to be looked at in any kind of a sympathetic light. Are you going to disappear now that more information is coming out?
WTF!
Gunshots in the vicinity, got to be honest, no idea.
Another? Who was the first?in b4 its another right wing gun nut that brought his gun
If this really was happening because of some “They,” some Deep State shadow government lizard people conspiracy, why wouldn’t they use professional assassins? There’s all sorts of professional killers for hire. Instead they use some longhair teenage incel weenie in Butler?They're not playing. They don't even want the possibility of Trump winning