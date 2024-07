It is fun! But I almost lost half my teeth and my life tumbling 15 meters over rocky forest terrain after my last crash ending up with my teeth against a rock and not able to breathe (teeth sure felt weird for a while but I got to keep them all). Looked like a used pinjata trying not to bleed all over the place fetching my kid from kindergarten late with a concussion that lasted weeks. My daughter loved all the bleeding so she could play doctor but my wife pulled the plug on future escapades and told me "your are a father now so this ends now". I said yeah you are right. Hopefully this was that crash for him. It's for young men. Edit: He was doing a wheelie? I thought he was cross motorcycling. Well that is embarrassing for him. How fucking lame.

Edit: My friend riding first didn't see the distance me and my bike tumbled and just taught it was the usual accident with some bleeding so we completed the track (since I get vindictive against tracks that makes me crash). I am just glad I didn't kill someone in traffic driving him home with a heavy concussion. It is fun being very stubborn until it is not.