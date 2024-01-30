News Sean Strickland Responds to Jon Anik’s Criticism of MMA Fanbase

KowboyMMA

KowboyMMA

UFC 297 The Aftermath
maxresdefault.jpg

Sean Strickland has slammed UFC commentator Jon Anik for voicing his frustration with the mixed martial arts fan base.





Anik recently revealed his heightened frustration with MMA fans due to the negativity he received following Strickland’s UFC 297 title loss against Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland dropped a closely-contested split decision against “Stillknocks” in a fight that was viewed as a toss-up. According to Anik, MMA fans responded with hatred no matter how objectively analysts tried to explain Du Plessis’ victory. The UFC color commentator even went to the extent of teasing a career switch to the NFL.

“I am growing tired of this MMA space a little bit and just the morass of negativity when there is a close fight,” Anik said on the Anik & Florian podcast. “Because even if you and I both thought Dricus Du Plessis won the fight, we try to present that information respectfully. When I go onto X or I go to our YouTube comments, it just seems like a lot of these fans are just in attack mode. I don’t know if these fans are casual fans or not, but I appreciate the passion. But I’m getting to the point at 45 years of age where I don’t know how much time I have left in this MMA space because if I go do pro football, I’m not going to necessarily be dealing with this lowest common denominator all the time. I don’t know, man.


“I just feel like there’s a lot of malice and disrespect from the fanbase. We can disagree. Don’t take it from me. Demetrious Johnson and Kenny Florian thought DDP won the fight. I don’t know. I’ve just been very off-put with the negativity that has permeated my feed since Saturday night. I’m just not sure how much longer I have in this space.”

According to Strickland, Anik should probably consider a switch to the NFL given his frustration with MMA fans.

“What [I’d] say to Jon Anik calling [MMA] fans ‘the lowest common denominator:’ These people are the way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most,” Strickland wrote. “Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA. Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c—ts. I’m here for it.”


Anik has since issued an apology to MMA fans, taking responsibility for his comments while also saying that they were sensationalized.

“Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base,” Anik wrote on Instagram. “While I was surprised at the extent to which my comments were re-purposed and sensationalized, I need to be more responsible on an open microphone.

www.sherdog.com

Sean Strickland... The Man of the People ( MMA Fans )

Strickland Bless?

Screenshot-111-1.png
 
Anik was saying what he really thinks and he's not far from the truth.

Yet, everything gets so out of proportion in social media that he had to apologize for giving his honest opinion of things.

Social media should be banned.
 
Wisdom is holding two contradictory truths simultaneously. Anik is right that fans are sensationalist retards who get worked up over nothing. Strickland is right that that very fan base is what gives Anik a job, and that’s a good thing. It’s good that viewers are bloodthirsty savages because better fights get made that way.
 
Both have valid points but neither do I care much about. Fans are oft toxic and those up and out draw attention and should be more than aware.

Iz Normal?

LindyBrah said:
Wisdom is holding two contradictory truths simultaneously. Anik is right that fans are sensationalist retards who get worked up over nothing. Strickland is right that that very fan base is what gives Anik a job, and that’s a good thing. It’s good that viewers are bloodthirsty savages because better fights get made that way.
I partially agree, but MMA fandom is not a monolith.
 
Jesus and all of Sean's followers love him. Everyone else thinks he's an asshole.
 
His apology would have been much better if he had left out the last sentence. That parting shot is unnecessary. Just own your mistake and don't spin it into a judgment of the people you've offended (which included a lot of perfectly nice MMA fans). ya know?
 
Well, strickland has won me back as a fan for this week. He's 100% right. ESPN is about the worst when it comes to elitest, east coast, woke, fucktardedness. Anik was airing a lot of "inside voice" as they might say, and it shows he's caught the disease. I personally think he was making some long term maneuvering to get what's considered a more prestigious job within the company, and it may work. If he wants to go commentate for the New York Liberty or the Atlanta Dream, then I hope he gets his wish.
 
Ares Black said:
Anik is right. Think of all the toxic losers who have been banned from Sherdog.

The average MMA fan might be ok, but there is a significant scum contingent.
To be fair that's hardly limited to MMA. All sports have their shit fans that harass athletes online. Read a bunch of stories in the last couple months about soccer fans doing racists chants and monkey noises, as well as a little while back throwing bananas on the field. Can't say I've seen that out of MMA fans even though they're not exactly gentlemen.
 
My only gripe with Anik is that he grew into a fan of the sport as oppose to being one coming into it. His lack of fight passion made him seem robotic and very unauthentic. He kind of looks down on fighters or at least has a clear lack of empathy and genuine respect for fighting in the cage especially if you aren’t really good.
 
Sean Strickland... The Man of the People ( MMA Fans )

Strickland Bless?

Screenshot-111-1.png
I've never liked Anik, he's an uppity little bitch.
He's nothing special on the mic, neither was Goldy but at least Goldy was real and he ate shit when he fucked up like a man.

Anik is constantly crying and that's what happens when you have tissue paper skin.

Sean is right, maybe he should just fuck off...but Anik will play the passive aggressive pussy role that he always does.
 
Ares Black said:
Anik is right. Think of all the toxic losers who have been banned from Sherdog.

The average MMA fan might be ok, but there is a significant scum contingent.
Anik is not right in calling the people who are the reason he lives a privileged life of luxury for the job of talking about fights from the best seat in the house the lowest common denominator.
If he singled out trolls sure, that would be fine, but he fucked up by grouping all MMA fans together, that was the issue.
Do we need to bring up the Tyler the Creator quote about cyber bullying again?
I don't get how these people in these positions allow this shit to affect them.
 
