Media Sean Strickland pleads for DDP rematch, blames Canada for losing first fight

Is it really that difficult for him or Izzy to at least try to get win first before asking for another title shot?
 
He’s still doing this? Fight was more than two months ago and still whining about it. Even if it had been a robbery (which I don’t think it was), not really sure why he thinks that continuing to complain is going to do him any favors.

Dude tries to package himself like John Wayne yet refuses to just get back on the horse after getting bucked off.
 
He can earn another shot if he takes out the guys on the way to earn theirs. DDP wasn't the hardest 1st title defense any champ has had and he kept it too close.
 
I'm from Canada and he's not wrong. The Liberal support base doesn't care what injustices happen as long as it is a Liberal committing them against their perceived enemy. Every true fan and citizen knew they'd gift wrap the decision to the natural born African.
 
He needs to stop crying, if he didn't make close decisions and boring fights all the time he wouldn't be in this situation.
 
Well it was a bullshit decision (though close enough to not be an outright robbery) and even Dana said Sean won.

It just makes sense to do the rematch.
 
Do it Dana!
8ik2gj5teag81.gif
 
When you have Derek Cleary and Sal D'Amato judging (neither of which are Canadian), anything can happen.
 
Yeah and my mom told me she wanted the VP to be Pres…
No joke I almost choked
 
