Everything he said in that video about Topuria applies to himself but way worse.



Who has Sean defended against? Marlon Vera? lol



Does he not know how p4p rankings work? It has nothing to do with the size of the fighter.



Topuria knocking out Volk the way he did is way more impressive than anything Sean has done in the UFC.



Sean needs to shut up and keep streaming on twitch and try to create a second career for himself asap cause as soon as he fights someone at the top of the division he will become irrelevant.



Also Sean, sigh the contract against Merab and stop ducking.