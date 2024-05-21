Sean O'Malley releases footage of armed police storming house after hoax 'swatting' call UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley said he fell victim to a “swatting” hoax that led to armed cops storming his house.

"I've heard about, like Adin (Ross) and the big streamers getting swatted," O'Malley said on the podcast. "People find out where they're at and they call the cops, say something happened that obviously didn't happen, and then they're f*cking getting swatted."I peek out my head out the window to see if maybe it's something else, but then they're on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops. They're like, 'Walk out with your hands up.' So I f*ckin' walk out, hands up. I was like, 'I'm just going to listen. I could get shot.' I was like, 'OK, if I just listen to them, I'll be all right.' But you never know: Someone sneezes, pulls the trigger – I've got f*ckin' shotguns pointed at me, AR-(15)s from like four different cops pointed at me. I was like, 'I'm just going to listen and walk back."