Sean O'Malley releases footage of armed police storming house after hoax 'swatting' call

Surprised no one is talking about this

“I’ve heard about, like Adin (Ross) and the big streamers getting swatted,” O’Malley said on the podcast. “People find out where they’re at and they call the cops, say something happened that obviously didn’t happen, and then they’re f*cking getting swatted.

“I peek out my head out the window to see if maybe it’s something else, but then they’re on the intercom and I see a bunch of cops. They’re like, ‘Walk out with your hands up.’ So I f*ckin’ walk out, hands up. I was like, ‘I’m just going to listen. I could get shot.’ I was like, ‘OK, if I just listen to them, I’ll be all right.’ But you never know: Someone sneezes, pulls the trigger – I’ve got f*ckin’ shotguns pointed at me, AR-(15)s from like four different cops pointed at me. I was like, ‘I’m just going to listen and walk back.”


Sean O'Malley releases footage of armed police storming house after hoax 'swatting' call

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley said he fell victim to a “swatting” hoax that led to armed cops storming his house.
Apparently witnesses at the scene are reported as saying that once Sean was released from his handcuffs he immediately whipped out some balloons from his pockets, inflated them and made the officers some balloon animals

 
I once was taking a shower and a cop walked into a bathroom and told me to get out immediately, I didn't even get a chance to dry out or wash up(my gf let him in). I was so fucking confused, I thought I was getting arrested and cuffed immediately......Walked out of my apartment building in my underwear with a squat team in the building ready to bust a door. Apparently my neighbor threatened to kill himself, so they came in and evacuated the whole building lol and had us staying outside for like an hour. Thank god it was summer time. O'malley story is insane though
 
Such a tool bag move to swat someone. Literal piece of garbage to think it’s amusing to put someone in that kind of spot undeserved. Not only a huge waste of man power and resources for the police, real chance someone gets shot not even remotely deserving it. Whether it be the person being swatted or an officer
 
"I ain't telling you shit... I bout dat life!"

LMAO
 
