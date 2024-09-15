Media Sean O'malley reacts to loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Taking it about as well as his fan girls on here I see

“I played someone at a sport and they were better at it than me. No fair!”
 
13Seconds said:
I think it's cool that he's taking the loss well. I like the positivity.

O'malley has always been humble. Ya'll just can't handle the hair.
I expected more from him, his performance was putrid, I don't think he should act funny after that. But if it's his way to cope with the situation, so be it. <Fedor23>
 
It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with O'Malley now. Do they start giving him less favorable matchups and make him work his way back up? Or give him a trilogy with Chito with a titleshot on the line?
 
Lets be real, Sean was going to remain on top only so long with Merab and Umar in the division
 
big franklin said:
Made him his bitch.
By laying on him and humping him.

All you Sean haters got what you wanted, but is it really what you wanted?

You now have a champion that wins via takedowns and boring wrestle fuck decisions. He's a fuckin decision machine. Look at his wins - 10 decisions since 2018. Love or hate O'malley, you came to watch and he put on a show.

This is sad times for 135.
 
13Seconds said:
Wut? He's saying he needs to work on his TDD. Imagine hating on that. Dude taking the loss in stride.

Where did you get the "no fair" thing?
some people just like to hate.

you can dislike sean for his looks or some of his words but he has done nothing really outrages. if you judge him as a fighter he is basically a sniper that has various tools to end the fight. such a thing is quite rare at the lower weight classes. sean got a stylistically bad match up and lost the belt fair and square but there is nothing to hate on. he needs to improve his grappling and probably grappling stamina to beat guys like merab and with this video he is not looking for excuses....he is pointing out what he needs to improve.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
I expected more from him, his performance was putrid, I don't think he should act funny after that. But if it's his way to cope with the situation, so be it. <Fedor23>
Humor can get us through the worst of times!
 
