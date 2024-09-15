13Seconds said: Wut? He's saying he needs to work on his TDD. Imagine hating on that. Dude taking the loss in stride.



Where did you get the "no fair" thing? Click to expand...

some people just like to hate.you can dislike sean for his looks or some of his words but he has done nothing really outrages. if you judge him as a fighter he is basically a sniper that has various tools to end the fight. such a thing is quite rare at the lower weight classes. sean got a stylistically bad match up and lost the belt fair and square but there is nothing to hate on. he needs to improve his grappling and probably grappling stamina to beat guys like merab and with this video he is not looking for excuses....he is pointing out what he needs to improve.