Sean "Diddy" Combs Arrested On Sex Trafficking. Kidnapping And RICO Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now a criminal defendant in a sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping case after a grand jury indicted him ... this according to official documents.


Diddy has been charged with 3 counts -- racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.


According to the indictment, from 2008 to the present, members of the Combs enterprise allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.


According to the indictment, the purpose of the Combs enterprise was to operate a global business in the media, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. The purpose also includes preserving Diddy's power and fulfilling his personal desires, especially in relation to his sexual gratification, including through the exploitation of women and the use of commercial sex workers.

The indictment mentions the now-famous "Freak off" parties ... calling them "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."


The indictment alleges Combs lured women into his orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship and then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex worker


After the freak offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.


The indictment does not include details on the kidnapping allegations, other than they occurred in California, as did arson and bribery.


As for the drug charges, they allegedly involve the intent to distribute narcotics, including cocaine, oxycodone, Xanax, GHB -- the "date rape" drug -- MDMA and ketamine.


The indictment references what was seized during the raids at Diddy's homes in Beverly Hills and Miami -- various freak off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. They also seized firearms, including 3 AR-15s with defaced serial numbers and a drum magazine.



The indictment also includes allegations of violence against women. He's alleged to have assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at and kicking them. It references a March 2016 incident at an L.A. hotel captured on video, and this is clearly referencing the Cassie incident.


There's more ... prosecutors say in late 2023, following public allegations of the crimes, Combs and his associates would pressure victims and witnesses, including through attempted bribery, to say silent.


If convicted on all counts Diddy faces decades in prison.
 
So he coerced two people into fucking each other so long that they needed IV fluid after?

That's crazy...
 
Pliny Pete said:
It may be over for the ole shiny suit guy cause Puff Daddy was arrested by the feds on Monday night in New York and the case against him sounds like a doozy

Click to expand...

Wait, wasn't he on the run in a country where they can't extradite him? Why is he back then? What an idiot
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Wait, wasn't he on the run in a country where they can't extradite him? Why is he back then? What an idiot
Click to expand...

He was never on the run, he never left the U.S. after that initial raid several months back, dont believe everything you read on the internet
 
In b4 War Room.

Also... nice to see guys like these fall in disgrace. Too bad that a lot of people kept their mouth shut for so long.


Smart dudes like this one knew to stay away...
 
