Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN

A 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation that matches allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November.

The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.

As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Wasn't Diddy responsible for 2pac's murder or something. I remember the killer who got jailed said P Diddy was responsible and paid him money or something.

P Diddy definitely has tiny balls
No balls sir.


I don't know the truth but I have a feeling he was in on both tbh sir.
 
StonedLemur said:
Anything political and or anything that will cause a tizzy...war room.
News etc.

Mayberry is for anything lighthearted...and or personal, creative etc.
Oh I see. Yeah i remember now, War Room always has controversial topics, and theres usually more arguments and serious discussion.

StonedLemur said:
No balls sir.


I don't know the truth but I have a feeling he was in on both tbh sir.
Yeah he fucked up big time. Allegations made against him past few months, helicopters raiding his house, so much going on I haven't even kept up
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Oh I see. Yeah i remember now, War Room always has controversial topics, and theres usually more arguments and serious discussion.


Yeah he fucked up big time. Allegations made against him past few months, helicopters raiding his house, so much going on I haven't even kept up
The least talented fucko lived somehow and flourished monetarily.
Now his deeds will burn him....fuck em.
 
