Scott D’Amore, President of the return of: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
2,943
Reaction score
2,079
Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore is officially the new promoter for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, which will relaunch this fall.

Maple Leaf Wrestling was the unofficial name in the 1970s and 1980s of the professional wrestling promotion run by Frank Tunney in Toronto, Ontario. What's old is new again as Scott D'Amore announced the relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling as of August 8, which happens to be his 50th birthday.


I am a bit confused thought WWE had bought them? So do not think they got the old events. Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc filed to trademark "Maple Leaf Wrestling." The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins, who handles many trademark filings for wrestlers. The address listed on the filing is the same address to the Border City Wrestling school, which is run by Scott D'Amore. Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Clothing jackets; Hooded sweatshirts, so looking forward to MLW clothes.


www.postwrestling.com

Scott D'Amore spearheading return of Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore is resurrecting the Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion.
www.postwrestling.com www.postwrestling.com
 
Last edited:
Would be cool to see Canada develop their version of New Japan or CMLL. Canadian wrestling hasn't really been its own thing since Stampede. Just needs a better abbreviation than MLW because of confusion with Major League Wrestling.
 
I think WWE only owns the tape library.
Also I bet Court Bauer will sue even though Maple Leaf Wrestling existed long before MLW.
 
My Spot said:
I think WWE only owns the tape library.
Also I bet Court Bauer will sue even though Maple Leaf Wrestling existed long before MLW.
Click to expand...

WWE owns the tapes from when they ran Maple Leaf Gardens after Crockett left the territory in the early 80's, i dont think they own the older NWA tapes, if theres even much left
 
My Spot said:
I think WWE only owns the tape library.
Also I bet Court Bauer will sue even though Maple Leaf Wrestling existed long before MLW.
Click to expand...
“For six decades, Maple Leaf Wrestling hosted a who’s who of the world’s greatest wrestlers,” D’Amore said in a press release. “Legends like Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and Rowdy Roddy Piper all competed in Maple Leaf. Now, we’re bringing that legacy back with modern-day legends from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW and beyond.”

Maple Leaf Wrestling originally existed from the 1930s to the 1980s. Footage from the promotion’s library will be uploaded to YouTube, Facebook, and other digital platforms as part of the revival.

So they have some access...
 
D'Amore's family is rich thanks to construction so he better spend on production and use an AI version of Jack Tunney as the on screen authority figure. You knew shit was about to get REAL when this dude appeared on WWF TV.

4BDABD34C975744ADCC95FE7FE3237B3B3CE97CC
 
AA1osNIU.jpeg
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has signed up to be part of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling under the leadership of Scott D’Amore.

The former TNA Wrestling president parted ways with the legendary company earlier this year in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry, but now he has resurfaced with big plans. As well as Mahal (now known as ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi), the show will also feature NJPW’s KUSHIDA, Plus TNA Wrestling stars Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw and Jake Something.

Other names attached for the first weekender – which will air on Triller TV) include Alex Zayne, Kylie Rae and former WWE star Cameron Grimes (AKA Trevor Lee). Tickets will go on sale on August 26 for the return show at St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
 
Wonder how many Canadian AEW guys work for them, if they can?

Stu Grayson looms. Prolly a decent amount of Canadian rasslers that wouldn't mind being closer to home.
 
David Street said:
View attachment 1057115
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has signed up to be part of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling under the leadership of Scott D’Amore.

The former TNA Wrestling president parted ways with the legendary company earlier this year in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry, but now he has resurfaced with big plans. As well as Mahal (now known as ‘The Maharaja’ Raj Dhesi), the show will also feature NJPW’s KUSHIDA, Plus TNA Wrestling stars Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw and Jake Something.

Other names attached for the first weekender – which will air on Triller TV) include Alex Zayne, Kylie Rae and former WWE star Cameron Grimes (AKA Trevor Lee). Tickets will go on sale on August 26 for the return show at St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Click to expand...
- I always liked Mahal. Yes even when he was fat, he was still a good in ring worker. Even made Ezekiel Jackson looks good. His last WWE match qwas really bad against Seth Rollins. HIs NXT match against Rollins was so good!
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- I always liked Mahal. Yes even when he was fat, he was still a good in ring worker. Even made Ezekiel Jackson looks good. His last WWE match qwas really bad against Seth Rollins. HIs NXT match against Rollins was so good!
Click to expand...

Him and Satnam Singh, managed by Jeff Jarrett, won the AAA tag titles last night at Triplemania


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,486
Messages
56,055,105
Members
175,048
Latest member
joblessgrappler

Share this page

Back
Top