Scott D’Amore, President of the return of: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

My Spot said: I think WWE only owns the tape library.

Also I bet Court Bauer will sue even though Maple Leaf Wrestling existed long before MLW. Click to expand...

“For six decades, Maple Leaf Wrestling hosted a who’s who of the world’s greatest wrestlers,” D’Amore said in a press release. “Legends like Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and Rowdy Roddy Piper all competed in Maple Leaf. Now, we’re bringing that legacy back with modern-day legends from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW and beyond.”Maple Leaf Wrestling originally existed from the 1930s to the 1980s. Footage from the promotion’s library will be uploaded to YouTube, Facebook, and other digital platforms as part of the revival.So they have some access...