Scott Coker back in MMA promotion business with ‘Fight Night at the Tech’ Former Bellator MMA and Strikeforce frontman Scott Coker is back in the mixed martial arts promotion business just months after the sale of Bellator to PFL.

“With a history rich in combat sports, San Jose hosted the first ever sanctioned mixed martial arts event in California when the Scott Coker-led promotion Strikeforce held its inaugural fight night at SAP Center in 2006,” a press release read. “That history continues with FIGHT NIGHT AT THE TECH, a promotion in which Coker will serve as Executive Producer.”“It always feels great giving back to the Bay Area, a place I call home,” Coker said in a statement. “We’re looking for the next mixed martial arts superstar and to grow the amazing talent pool here in California even further. Fight Night at the Tech will give these young fighters a chance to shine.”The first Fight Night at the Tech event will take place on May 18th, 2024. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 18th.