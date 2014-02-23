Sci-Fi/Fantasy book club vol. 1: Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie

Here's the idea: We decide on a book, read it, and then have an in-depth discussion about it. The first book we're reading isIt's in the running for the 2014 Philip K. Dick award. It came out in October of 2013, and it's 416 pages. It's available from your typical booksellers, and I imagine most good libraries.Amazon:Barnes and Noble:We'll give everyone who wants to participate a little time to pick up the book, read it, and have their thoughts together before we start the discussion in earnest. If you want to comment along the way, please hide any spoilers in a spoiler tag.So, good reading and happy commenting. Readers (I'll edit as you respond):1. CarbonFistprint2. thebluerider3. Zer4. seatea5. sh1tehawke6. BubbaH7. Sexy