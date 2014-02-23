  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Sci-Fi/Fantasy book club vol. 1: Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie

Here's the idea: We decide on a book, read it, and then have an in-depth discussion about it. The first book we're reading is Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie

51fUBInXszL._SY344_PJlook-inside-v2,TopRight,1,0_SH20_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg


"On a remote, icy planet, the soldier known as Breq is drawing closer to completing her quest.

Breq is both more than she seems and less than she was. Years ago, she was the Justice of Toren--a colossal starship with an artificial intelligence linking thousands of corpse soldiers in the service of the Radch, the empire that conquered the galaxy.

An act of treachery has ripped it all away, leaving her with only one fragile human body. And only one purpose--to revenge herself on Anaander Mianaai, many-bodied, near-immortal Lord of the Radch.


From debut author Ann Leckie, Ancillary Justice is a stunning space opera that asks what it means to be human in a universe guided by artificial intelligence."



It's in the running for the 2014 Philip K. Dick award. It came out in October of 2013, and it's 416 pages. It's available from your typical booksellers, and I imagine most good libraries.

Amazon:
http://www.amazon.com/Ancillary-Jus...=1393181364&sr=8-1&keywords=ancillary+justice

Barnes and Noble:
http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ancillary-justice-ann-leckie/1114308484?ean=9780316246620

We'll give everyone who wants to participate a little time to pick up the book, read it, and have their thoughts together before we start the discussion in earnest. If you want to comment along the way, please hide any spoilers in a spoiler tag.

**Please let me know if you're in with a posted response. I'm going to contact the author and let her know X number of us are buying and reading her book, maybe we'll get her to participate or comment on our discussion in some way. Of course, the more the merrier.

So, good reading and happy commenting. Readers (I'll edit as you respond):

1. CarbonFistprint
2. thebluerider
3. Zer
4. seatea
5. sh1tehawke
6. BubbaH
7. Sexy
 
Here's some of the Sherdog people who've posted in the main Fantasy/Sci-Fi thread who I'd like to invite to read this book and join in the discussion:

Jimmy Needles
itooknarro2knee
Blackfyre
europe1
Lucifer Alpha
new_mexico1
mooshy
GearSolidMetal
GhostZ06
SummerStriker
Kruppe
theocean
sgt jumpy
WalkenWouldOwn
blink_man182
Vil7
Doughbelly
MMA Maine-iac
SammyPops
MadSquabbles500
casrot
Rex Kwon Do

of course anyone who'd like to read and discuss, we'd love to have you join in.
 
Checking in, will start shortly
 
this is a great idea, and i wish i could participate, but i'm out of the US and getting a book in english here isn't that easy.

have fun guys, and i'll probably participate in the next discussion.
 
GoForkYourself said:
this is a great idea, and i wish i could participate, but i'm out of the US and getting a book in english here isn't that easy.

have fun guys, and i'll probably participate in the next discussion.
I'm going to read it as fast as I can, after which if you PM me your address there I'll send it to you.
 
just had a look about this book on google and it gets pretty good reviews so i will join up. will download it for my ereader tonight.
 
sh1tehawke said:
just had a look about this book on google and it gets pretty good reviews so i will join up. will download it for my ereader tonight.
Excellent. I hope we get a few more readers. It would be nice to tell the author that there are a dozen or so of us reading her book.
 
probably the best way to get more readers would be to go through the discussion thread and pm the people who have several posts in there and let them know what's up. not trying to make more work for you, but i feel like you would at least get a couple more people to bite.
 
thebluerider said:
probably the best way to get more readers would be to go through the discussion thread and pm the people who have several posts in there and let them know what's up. not trying to make more work for you, but i feel like you would at least get a couple more people to bite.
OK will do.

Hoping to hear from:

BubbaH
CC's left foot
Jstreetz816

and anyone else who would like to participate. I'll try to contact more Fantasy/Sci-Fi fans as we get ready to read the book.

My copy arrives in the mail tomorrow, so I have to quickly finish Thirteen by Richard Morgan to get ready to read this new book.
 
CarbonFistprint said:
OK will do.

Hoping to hear from:

BubbaH
CC's left foot
Jstreetz816

and anyone else who would like to participate. I'll try to contact more Fantasy/Sci-Fi fans as we get ready to read the book.

My copy arrives in the mail tomorrow, so I have to quickly finish Thirteen by Richard Morgan to get ready to read this new book.
I am still planning to get in on this with you guys. I just haven't quite finished up Gardens of the Moon yet. I have about <100 pages to go. Should be able to cover that in the next couple of days and get over to Barnes and Noble to pick this one up.
 
BubbaH said:
I am still planning to get in on this with you guys. I just haven't quite finished up Gardens of the Moon yet. I have about <100 pages to go. Should be able to cover that in the next couple of days and get over to Barnes and Noble to pick this one up.
Outstanding. I'll count you in.
 
CarbonFistprint said:
My copy arrives in the mail tomorrow, so I have to quickly finish Thirteen by Richard Morgan to get ready to read this new book.
Funny, I put off starting Thirteen so I could begin Ancillary Justice instead

^ post-worthy shit right there
 
Zer said:
Funny, I put off starting Thirteen so I could begin Ancillary Justice instead

^ post-worthy shit right there
Thirteen's good but not at the level of Altered Carbon. You won't regret taking a different book on before reading Thirteen.
 
I just read the first couple of pages on Amazon.com. It seems a bit different from what I am used to reading, probably because I read mostly fantasy. This should be a cool change of pace. I think I'm getting burned out on fantasy anyway. Either that, or maybe I'm just getting burned out on Gardens of the Moon. That book has a great story but I am finding it extremely boring for some reason.
 
Good idea, but I'm reading a different book righ tnow.

Good luck
 
