Sci-Fi/Fantasy book club vol. 1: Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie

Here's the idea: We decide on a book, read it, and then have an in-depth discussion about it. The first book we're reading is Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie
"On a remote, icy planet, the soldier known as Breq is drawing closer to completing her quest.
Breq is both more than she seems and less than she was. Years ago, she was the Justice of Toren--a colossal starship with an artificial intelligence linking thousands of corpse soldiers in the service of the Radch, the empire that conquered the galaxy.
An act of treachery has ripped it all away, leaving her with only one fragile human body. And only one purpose--to revenge herself on Anaander Mianaai, many-bodied, near-immortal Lord of the Radch.
From debut author Ann Leckie, Ancillary Justice is a stunning space opera that asks what it means to be human in a universe guided by artificial intelligence."
It's in the running for the 2014 Philip K. Dick award. It came out in October of 2013, and it's 416 pages. It's available from your typical booksellers, and I imagine most good libraries.
Amazon:
http://www.amazon.com/Ancillary-Jus...=1393181364&sr=8-1&keywords=ancillary+justice
Barnes and Noble:
http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ancillary-justice-ann-leckie/1114308484?ean=9780316246620
We'll give everyone who wants to participate a little time to pick up the book, read it, and have their thoughts together before we start the discussion in earnest. If you want to comment along the way, please hide any spoilers in a spoiler tag.
**Please let me know if you're in with a posted response. I'm going to contact the author and let her know X number of us are buying and reading her book, maybe we'll get her to participate or comment on our discussion in some way. Of course, the more the merrier.
So, good reading and happy commenting. Readers (I'll edit as you respond):
1. CarbonFistprint
2. thebluerider
3. Zer
4. seatea
5. sh1tehawke
6. BubbaH
7. Sexy
