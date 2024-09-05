Elections Schumer: The Only only way were going to have a great future in America is by granting citizenship to millions of illegal aliens

Right Before Elections, Schumer comes to say that the only way we are going to have a great future in America is by granting citizenship to millions of illegal aliens.

The Immigration is a top issue in the current US elections and how are the Democrats going to be dealing, handling with the issue of immigration and the millions of illegal aliens?

Schumer wants to see the millions of illegal aliens/immigrants, granted citizenship.


How some feel about the illegal immigrants in NYC.
 
Nancy coached him, he needed her help to further weaken the country.
 
I can't believe a guy like Schumer is still allowed to be a politician in the US. The guy literally does the exact opposite for America as he does for Israel. He's such an obvious subversive character acting against Americans best interests.
 
