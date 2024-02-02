Scaffold match for the WWC Junior Heavyweight Title - Huracán Castillo Jr. vs. Billy Joe Travis

So, while having the 4 planks is much better than the two (?) from the infamous Road Warriors/Midnight Express scaffold match, it's still a stupid as fuck match. You can't do really any moves. Even the power slam looked sketchy. They didn't even have medical around the ring in case shit happened, which I guess isn't THAT surprising for WWC.
If you've never had to get on one of those, it can be awkward transitioning from the vertical supports to the planks. The planks have a lot of give in them, especially the longer ones. That whole set up looked wobbly as shit.