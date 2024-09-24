Sayings that annoy you

This ain't my first rodeo



I didn't have a problem with this phrase, but at work years ago, we brought in a loaned employee from an entry level position and we were in a morning muster meeting with our crew, most of which had like 15+ years exp. She kept saying "this ain't my first rodeo" and our mechanics would just roll their eyes at her.



I told my wife the story and how disgruntled our mechanics were with some chick just out of high school telling them how it was. We had a good laugh, but now my wife says it because she knows I hate it and it's used more out of spite.