Sayings that annoy you

TheNinja

TheNinja

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2005
Messages
27,945
Reaction score
16,509
We can get to it "as early as today" - Well no kidding. You mean you can't get to it yesterday?

"it is what it is" - Oh....ok, I thought it was what is actually wasn't.
 
TheNinja said:
We can get to it "as early as today" - Well no kidding. You mean you can't get to it yesterday?

"it is what it is" - Oh....ok, I thought it was what is actually wasn't.
Click to expand...
Saying someone is antisocial. That person is asocial, not Patrick Bateman
 
This ain't my first rodeo

I didn't have a problem with this phrase, but at work years ago, we brought in a loaned employee from an entry level position and we were in a morning muster meeting with our crew, most of which had like 15+ years exp. She kept saying "this ain't my first rodeo" and our mechanics would just roll their eyes at her.

I told my wife the story and how disgruntled our mechanics were with some chick just out of high school telling them how it was. We had a good laugh, but now my wife says it because she knows I hate it and it's used more out of spite.
 
Get a job


Hey jackass look at unemployment rate and amount of jobs

(Still salty about jobs having 300-800 applicants here)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,020
Messages
56,233,183
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top