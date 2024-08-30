Saw my first totally driverless car today

That thing is a monstrosity! I live in Phoenix Arizona but work in Scottsdale. Waymo is the driverless car company out there. It's always weird passing one as it turns its blinker on or stops or makes a turn. If I was in my twenties I would purposely break in front of it just to see what happens. I'm an older man now and just can't bring myself to do it.



A co-worker said he was in one and it started to rain but it does not turn on the windshield wipers. He said it was a weird feeling not being able to see.