Saw my first totally driverless car today

So i've seen these normal looking cars with the sensors all over them that say "driverless car" but it appears that there is always someone behind the wheel who is actively driving. Well today im going to work on a main street doing the speed limit 45 and a weird looking car in front of me merges into my lane due to construction cones. Once we passed it merged back to the right lane and I sped up and looked inside and it was completely empty. No passengers, no driver, no one. The front seats faced backwards like a ski gondola. The future is here boys.

20240829_152000.jpg
 
That thing is a monstrosity! I live in Phoenix Arizona but work in Scottsdale. Waymo is the driverless car company out there. It's always weird passing one as it turns its blinker on or stops or makes a turn. If I was in my twenties I would purposely break in front of it just to see what happens. I'm an older man now and just can't bring myself to do it.

A co-worker said he was in one and it started to rain but it does not turn on the windshield wipers. He said it was a weird feeling not being able to see.
 
Never saw one of those, but did see one of the Google Maps cars with many cameras on the rooftop.
 
