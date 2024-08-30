Saw my first totally driverless car today

mb23100
So i've seen these normal looking cars with the sensors all over them that say "driverless car" but it appears that there is always someone behind the wheel who is actively driving. Well today im going to work on a main street doing the speed limit 45 and a weird looking car in front of me merges into my lane due to construction cones. Once we passed it merged back to the right lane and I sped up and looked inside and it was completely empty. No passengers, no driver, no one. The front seats faced backwards like a ski gondola. The future is here boys.