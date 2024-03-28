Saving/bookmarking a fighter on Fight Finder

TCE

Not sure if this can be done, but I'd think this would be an awesome tool to add if possible.

I like following fighters careers before they get to the big organizations, but I forget who I'm looking out for a lot of the time.

I feel saving/book marking a fighter on Fight Finder would be ideal, so I can go back and see how the fighter is progressing with their career.

Just a thought.
 
I used to have several fight finders bookmarked.
 
