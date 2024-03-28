Saving/bookmarking a fighter on Fight Finder

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 19,320
- Reaction score
- 17,305
Not sure if this can be done, but I'd think this would be an awesome tool to add if possible.
I like following fighters careers before they get to the big organizations, but I forget who I'm looking out for a lot of the time.
I feel saving/book marking a fighter on Fight Finder would be ideal, so I can go back and see how the fighter is progressing with their career.
Just a thought.
