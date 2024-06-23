Saudi fights have such spectacle but such a lacklustre crowd.

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Since the beginning of Riyadh Season there has been some great fights, mostly boxing events but both PFL and now the UFC have held cards in the kingdom.

The Saudi’s have more money than they know what to do with and can splurge out on events like no other.

But the crowds man…they’re so dead.

Its not just that they’re quite though the Japanese crowds are famous for being so quite that fighters can hear their own corners. But when shit gets going the Japanese crowd goes fucking mental and that leads to some of the best atmosphere in any country, you can feel how hyped they are even through the TV.

In Saudi it’s a different story. Granted they did show up during Fury v Usyk but that seems to be the exception.

I just feel it’s such a shame that so many hype moments are happening over there but the energy of the crown really dampens it.

TLDR: PRIDE NEVER DIE!
 
