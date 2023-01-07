650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 9,964
- Reaction score
- 24,076
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...tims-oven-filmed-gang-raping-court-hears.html
A satanic child abuse ring tortured children by putting them in an oven, forcing them to kill animals and gang raping them, a court has heard.
Seven men and four women are accused of abusing three young children over the course of 10 years in Glasgow which saw them attempt to 'call on spirits and demons'.
Two girls - one of whom was allegedly shut in a microwave, fridge, oven and freezer in an attempt to kill her - and one boy were forced to kill animals as well as being sexually abused by the group, it is claimed.
Members of the group have been charged with 43 offences with among the most serious being attempted murder and rape of young children.
Glasgow High Court
The High Court in Glasgow was told on Friday that the offences took place between January 2010 and March 2020 at a number of addresses in the city.
The group are alleged to have run a wheelchair over the legs of one of the girls, as well as putting a plastic bag over her head.
It's claimed she was made to eat cat food, as well as take drugs and alcohol, with the other girl also made to eat pet food.
The second girl was allegedly chased by an adult wearing a devil mask and hung by her jumper from a nail on the wall.
This culminated with her being pushed into and trapped inside a microwave, an oven, a fridge freezer and various cupboards, the court heard.
It is claimed one of the girls was threatened with being sent to Turkey with a male stranger, while the boy was put in a bath which they said was filled with blood.
The boy and older girl are alleged to have been made to take part in 'seances (and) use a Ouija board...to call on spirits and demons'.
The children were also involved in 'witchcraft' leading them to believe that they themselves had 'metamorphosed into animals'.
The 11 are further said to have worn cloaks and devil horns as well making the young boy stab a budgie to death.
The group are also accused of killing a number of dogs including getting the children to attack the animals.
It is claimed that all three children were raped and sexually assaulted by members of the ring, with some cheering and clapping while recording the offences.
A satanic child abuse ring tortured children by putting them in an oven, forcing them to kill animals and gang raping them, a court has heard.
Seven men and four women are accused of abusing three young children over the course of 10 years in Glasgow which saw them attempt to 'call on spirits and demons'.
Two girls - one of whom was allegedly shut in a microwave, fridge, oven and freezer in an attempt to kill her - and one boy were forced to kill animals as well as being sexually abused by the group, it is claimed.
Members of the group have been charged with 43 offences with among the most serious being attempted murder and rape of young children.
Glasgow High Court
The High Court in Glasgow was told on Friday that the offences took place between January 2010 and March 2020 at a number of addresses in the city.
The group are alleged to have run a wheelchair over the legs of one of the girls, as well as putting a plastic bag over her head.
It's claimed she was made to eat cat food, as well as take drugs and alcohol, with the other girl also made to eat pet food.
The second girl was allegedly chased by an adult wearing a devil mask and hung by her jumper from a nail on the wall.
This culminated with her being pushed into and trapped inside a microwave, an oven, a fridge freezer and various cupboards, the court heard.
It is claimed one of the girls was threatened with being sent to Turkey with a male stranger, while the boy was put in a bath which they said was filled with blood.
The boy and older girl are alleged to have been made to take part in 'seances (and) use a Ouija board...to call on spirits and demons'.
The children were also involved in 'witchcraft' leading them to believe that they themselves had 'metamorphosed into animals'.
The 11 are further said to have worn cloaks and devil horns as well making the young boy stab a budgie to death.
The group are also accused of killing a number of dogs including getting the children to attack the animals.
It is claimed that all three children were raped and sexually assaulted by members of the ring, with some cheering and clapping while recording the offences.