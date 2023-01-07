BearGrounds said: Satanism/Luciferianism is more prolific than most people realize, or want to realize. But this thread will get banished if we actually get to talking about it here.



I'm not vouching for Satanists or Luciferians as it pertains to the modern day connotation, however I've a little surprise for you.If you actually study the history of religion, specifically the Bible and where it came from or what it was influenced by you will find that the original story of God and Satan was that they were brothers. God ruled from the heavens, while Satan ruled "from below" which meant earth. The funny thing is that most of the harm humanity endures is at the hands of the older brother, God, such as punishing man for eternity for attempting to seek something as benign as knowledge, scattering them to thwart any efforts to organize, and ultimately attempting to wipe every living thing off the face of the earth in the flood story. The ironic part is the original flood story from ancient Babylonia had God attempting to kill everyone, and the younger brother, whom you call 'the devil', was the one who showed compassion for humans and saved one man (whom you call Noah). That story makes a hell of a lot more sense than some malevolent god with multiple personality disorder.Further, it was the younger brother who attempted to tell man what the reason for his existence was (as a slave, or servant to the gods) - which you know as the Garden of Eden story. The younger brother was attempting to give man knowledge, as the snake represented knowledge in Babylonian symbolism. It was the older brother, God, who got really pissed off that his creation would find out the truth, and condemned them to an eternity of hell for attempting to do so (unless they asked for forgiveness).You don't have to believe me. Use the Internet. Read about Enki and Enlil who were the progenitors of God and Satan, which the Bible completely twists around, almost as if it is one big giant propaganda piece for a brutal and merciless dictator. If you read the original stories that the Bible was created from, you would realize that this being you call "God" is actually the malevolent one of the two brothers (Enlil). A quick glance at the death and destruction and dashing baby's heads against the rocks should tell you which brother was evil incarnate. Enki saved mankind and felt sorry for man being a slave and having no knowledge of where they came from or the purpose behind their existence.So it looks like you are being tricked (if we are to take these stories and fables seriously). Don't take my word for it. If you make an honest effort to understand where the Bible comes from, you will understand what I am saying.And no, I'm not a satanist and I don't take organized religion seriously. Organized religion is like horrible teeny bopper pop music - something that's watered down to be acceptable to the least common denominator.