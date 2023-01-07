  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Satanic PDF File ring on trial in Glasgow - children allegedly shut in oven and gang raped

A satanic child abuse ring tortured children by putting them in an oven, forcing them to kill animals and gang raping them, a court has heard.

Seven men and four women are accused of abusing three young children over the course of 10 years in Glasgow which saw them attempt to 'call on spirits and demons'.

Two girls - one of whom was allegedly shut in a microwave, fridge, oven and freezer in an attempt to kill her - and one boy were forced to kill animals as well as being sexually abused by the group, it is claimed.

Members of the group have been charged with 43 offences with among the most serious being attempted murder and rape of young children.

Glasgow High Court

The High Court in Glasgow was told on Friday that the offences took place between January 2010 and March 2020 at a number of addresses in the city.

The group are alleged to have run a wheelchair over the legs of one of the girls, as well as putting a plastic bag over her head.

It's claimed she was made to eat cat food, as well as take drugs and alcohol, with the other girl also made to eat pet food.

The second girl was allegedly chased by an adult wearing a devil mask and hung by her jumper from a nail on the wall.

This culminated with her being pushed into and trapped inside a microwave, an oven, a fridge freezer and various cupboards, the court heard.

It is claimed one of the girls was threatened with being sent to Turkey with a male stranger, while the boy was put in a bath which they said was filled with blood.

The boy and older girl are alleged to have been made to take part in 'seances (and) use a Ouija board...to call on spirits and demons'.

The children were also involved in 'witchcraft' leading them to believe that they themselves had 'metamorphosed into animals'.

The 11 are further said to have worn cloaks and devil horns as well making the young boy stab a budgie to death.

The group are also accused of killing a number of dogs including getting the children to attack the animals.

It is claimed that all three children were raped and sexually assaulted by members of the ring, with some cheering and clapping while recording the offences.
 
The Big Yin said:
Trapped inside a microwave? They're tiny. It must a been a bloody baby.
yeah i think im gonna refrain from the dead baby jokes with this one. but jesus, thats the first thing i was thinking. short of dismemberment, how the hell do you fit a child into a microwave?

must have been some kind of industrial sized microwave or something.

they need to make punishment fit the crime for these sick fucks. stick them in adult-sized microwaves, set the timer to 666 seconds just to expel the demons, and nuke them straight to hell!
 
Suprised this thread hasn't been hurled into the waste land. Whoever reported on this is obviously a QAnon supporter..
Can't have conspiracy theories it goes against the constitution.
 
BearGrounds said:
Satanism/Luciferianism is more prolific than most people realize, or want to realize. But this thread will get banished if we actually get to talking about it here.

Greatest trick the Devil ever pulled....
I'm not vouching for Satanists or Luciferians as it pertains to the modern day connotation, however I've a little surprise for you.

If you actually study the history of religion, specifically the Bible and where it came from or what it was influenced by you will find that the original story of God and Satan was that they were brothers. God ruled from the heavens, while Satan ruled "from below" which meant earth. The funny thing is that most of the harm humanity endures is at the hands of the older brother, God, such as punishing man for eternity for attempting to seek something as benign as knowledge, scattering them to thwart any efforts to organize, and ultimately attempting to wipe every living thing off the face of the earth in the flood story. The ironic part is the original flood story from ancient Babylonia had God attempting to kill everyone, and the younger brother, whom you call 'the devil', was the one who showed compassion for humans and saved one man (whom you call Noah). That story makes a hell of a lot more sense than some malevolent god with multiple personality disorder.

Further, it was the younger brother who attempted to tell man what the reason for his existence was (as a slave, or servant to the gods) - which you know as the Garden of Eden story. The younger brother was attempting to give man knowledge, as the snake represented knowledge in Babylonian symbolism. It was the older brother, God, who got really pissed off that his creation would find out the truth, and condemned them to an eternity of hell for attempting to do so (unless they asked for forgiveness).

You don't have to believe me. Use the Internet. Read about Enki and Enlil who were the progenitors of God and Satan, which the Bible completely twists around, almost as if it is one big giant propaganda piece for a brutal and merciless dictator. If you read the original stories that the Bible was created from, you would realize that this being you call "God" is actually the malevolent one of the two brothers (Enlil). A quick glance at the death and destruction and dashing baby's heads against the rocks should tell you which brother was evil incarnate. Enki saved mankind and felt sorry for man being a slave and having no knowledge of where they came from or the purpose behind their existence.

So it looks like you are being tricked (if we are to take these stories and fables seriously). Don't take my word for it. If you make an honest effort to understand where the Bible comes from, you will understand what I am saying.

And no, I'm not a satanist and I don't take organized religion seriously. Organized religion is like horrible teeny bopper pop music - something that's watered down to be acceptable to the least common denominator.
 
I don't want to say I would advocate torture just for the sake of torture...but a quick death seems too easy for these people.

Is repeatedly raping THEM with Lucille from The Walking Dead off the table...?

Lucille-EDITED.png
 
Satan and his minions are the evil influencers of the world. They work in whispers and urges. They trick, lure, promotes lies, all while hiding in the shadow of non belief. Temptation to sin, fills their coffers. The devil has two kinds of powers. (1) He has his own power by virtue of how God made him. Satan was the angel with the highest power and beauty. (2) He also has stolen power over man and the earth originally given to Adam.

13114487_f520.jpg
 
