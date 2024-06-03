Sam Raimi's Spidermans are the best.

snowbro

snowbro

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 21, 2006
Messages
2,932
Reaction score
1,537
Sam Raimi's Spidermans are the best. The Andrew Garfield ones have this weird jutter effect where the film they used or how it's shot (i have no idea what the term to describe this would be) makes the movie seem so weird and low budget. Please feel free to post a scene from any of the Spiderman movies or cartoons that is crazier than this one! I remember the 90s cartoon has cool scenes of him working on his web cartridges and the Raimi movies had an amazing Peter discovering his powers scene.

Basically, this is one seriously gross depiction of the birth of a super villian!

 
Pliny Pete said:
I prefer the MCU series but the Raimi's had Macho Man Randy Savage in them so thats big points in their favor
Click to expand...
I tried to watch the first MCU one and I had to tap out after like 20 minutes because I just couldn't stand how corny it was. Tried way to hard to be funny but just not my type of humor
 
You're not wrong.

With the modern iteration of Spider-Man it's never been him alone in a movie. He's always had the MCU to boost his profile.

Even in No Way Home he had the other two Spider-Mans AND Dr.Strange.

It's practically impossible to judge Tom Holland's Spider-Man on his own Merritt.

I can't judge Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man against Tom Holland's because I've never seen either Amazing Spider-Man movie... but from what I hear he improved in No Way Home.
 
OP is correct.

If Raimi had stuck with the web-shooters instead of the weird ... whatever-the-hell-that-was, it'd be the perfect Spiderman.
Felt more like the comics I grew up with than any other Marvel film, by any studio.

2nd was awesome, too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,606
Messages
55,639,764
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top