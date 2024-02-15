Sam Altman, Elon Musk in 'game of one-upmanship' | Fortune The OpenAI CEO is reportedly seeking up to $7 trillion for an AI chipmaking project.

Technology people are calling him nuts including Nvidia founder Jensen Huang. But his logic is to build a new class of AI to tackle some of the most difficult problems in the world. He believes computing has to have billions of times the computation speed what is available today.He has met with the biggest investment groups in Dubai, Qatar an in Europe. This sounds a lot like skynet he is trying to build. Recently OpenAI agreed to work with the military developing security systems.Likely the reason why Andrej Karpathy announced his departure from OpenAI.is described as the father of modern day LLM systems. He apparently was replaced very attractive CharGPT lead designer Mirar Murati.She is Colby College an Dartmouth trained⁹ software PhD an she used to work withAndrej Karpathy at Tesla were they co-develop the Tesla self driving technology in the beginning. This is the scary talk that Elon is very concerned about when Dealing WITH AI.Mirar Murati kinda looks like TYT host Ana Kasparian lol. Well back to topic she is now lead technical officer at OpenAI.