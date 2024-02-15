Economy Sam Altman "OpenAI founder" is seeking 5 trillion dollars to build AI chip technology.

Technology people are calling him nuts including Nvidia founder Jensen Huang. But his logic is to build a new class of AI to tackle some of the most difficult problems in the world. He believes computing has to have billions of times the computation speed what is available today.

He has met with the biggest investment groups in Dubai, Qatar an in Europe. This sounds a lot like skynet he is trying to build. Recently OpenAI agreed to work with the military developing security systems.

Likely the reason why Andrej Karpathy announced his departure from OpenAI.
is described as the father of modern day LLM systems. He apparently was replaced very attractive CharGPT lead designer Mirar Murati.

licensed-image


She is Colby College an Dartmouth trained⁹ software PhD an she used to work with
Andrej Karpathy at Tesla were they co-develop the Tesla self driving technology in the beginning. This is the scary talk that Elon is very concerned about when Dealing WITH AI.


eab53571-89ff-4c15-7e19-4c3ddf319a00.jpeg



Mirar Murati kinda looks like TYT host Ana Kasparian lol. Well back to topic she is now lead technical officer at OpenAI.

Sam Altman, Elon Musk in 'game of one-upmanship' | Fortune

The OpenAI CEO is reportedly seeking up to $7 trillion for an AI chipmaking project.
fortune.com
 
would perform a system scan on her processor and mother board.
 
2 figureheads to attract investors or to loan to the Sheila while a battalion of Indian software ai engineers and data scientists do the needful.

images
 
If he can't get someone to pay to create it, get someone to pay to NOT create it.
 
I can imagine we will be seeing various ideas wanted to be tried with AI. It is where the money is flowing to. Whether the idea is realistic or not, doesn't always matter in the investing world it seems. Saw this today ~


Nvidia passes Alphabet in market cap and is now the third most valuable U.S. company​


www.cnbc.com

Nvidia passes Alphabet in market cap and is now the third most valuable U.S. company

The symbolic milestone is more confirmation that Nvidia has become a Wall Street darling on the back of elevated AI chips sales
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
$5 trillion is a bit much. You can't get that level of funds without the government contributing most of it.

Our National Debt is $34 trillion. In 2000 the national Debt was $5.6 trillion.
 
MicroBrew said:
$5 trillion is a bit much. You can't get that level of funds without the government contributing most of it.

Our National Debt is $34 trillion. In 2000 the national Debt was $5.6 trillion.
I think he could be trying to bankrupt China. China spending 600 billion to build 35 chip foundries. They went full panic mode when the 52 billion dollar chips act was announced. Already companies such as TSMC an other boosted spending in the US to access these chip act funds.
 
