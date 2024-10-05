Salem's Lot 2024







Loved the trailer, saw some interesting castings, but some visuals were great. Very excited to see it.





Then I did.



No fan of the original as I found it boring, i figured this would be an easy remake like IT. But...what's with the constant eerie music in these wannabe horrors? I found myself actually nervous in the movie here and there because there WAS NO MUSIC, but we all know that means a jump scare is coming.





I didnt hate it and I see that it's an "adaptation" of Kings story, but it may as well be a remake. The vamps looked good and really, some shots and ideas, like the crucifix glowing (The Fog) looked great.



The ending was what really put me off as it was anticlimactic. Glad it was on HBO.