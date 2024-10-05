Salem's Lot 2024

Loved the trailer, saw some interesting castings, but some visuals were great. Very excited to see it.


Then I did.

No fan of the original as I found it boring, i figured this would be an easy remake like IT. But...what's with the constant eerie music in these wannabe horrors? I found myself actually nervous in the movie here and there because there WAS NO MUSIC, but we all know that means a jump scare is coming.


I didnt hate it and I see that it's an "adaptation" of Kings story, but it may as well be a remake. The vamps looked good and really, some shots and ideas, like the crucifix glowing (The Fog) looked great.

The ending was what really put me off as it was anticlimactic. Glad it was on HBO.
 
I too have love and respect for silence in horror flicks. Though how was the acting in this one?

I’m still going to watch it because it’s Salem’s Lot, which I loved as a novel and the original movie. Nostalgia is a helluva drug.
 
It was meh. Not really that good but not bad either. Started off with potential but started slipping before the midway point like most movies these days. Its like people give it their all for the first 20-30 minutes or so, then just run out of steam. Lazy writing.
 
Just watched it last night, and it was not good.
 
