Salahdine Parnasse is not impressed with Strickland's salary.. PFL will get him for sure

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,150
Reaction score
3,973
Screenshot_20240410_164318.jpg

200k to fight, 200k if victory

Salahdine is outraged : "are we talking about the former MW champion here?"

Unless he gets special Dana treatment, it's unlikely that Parnasse, the double division KSW champ (he failed getting the third division belt), signs with the UFC.

His coach and himself said that the main focus was to be financially secure for the years to come : "I have a daughter and I want to make sure she gets proper education and care" Salah said.


Well, even though it's pretty cheap to study in France, he wants to secure a good contract, whatever the organization
 
The only way Sean will fight in another organization or box is if his daddy Dana lets him. In which he will not. Sean talks a lot of stupid but is he really a draw? Nopecrysean.jpeg
 
Former champion that has done nothing since losing the belt but complain about how awful his employer is and how little desire he has to be an MMA fighter (and turning down fights with ample notice). He's not done himself any favours coming back to the negotiating table. I don't think they would fight that hard to keep him on the roster
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
View attachment 1038617

200k to fight, 200k if victory

Salahdine is outraged : "are we talking about the former MW champion here?"

Unless he gets special Dana treatment, it's unlikely that Parnasse, the double division KSW champ (he failed getting the third division belt), signs with the UFC.

His coach and himself said that the main focus was to be financially secure for the years to come : "I have a daughter and I want to make sure she gets proper education and care" Salah said.


Well, even though it's pretty cheap to study in France, he wants to secure a good contract, whatever the organization
Click to expand...
UFC is an opportunity and not a career. I doubt that PFL can provide that life changing 50% off Venum coupon opportunity
 
I am really surprised that someone, who came from nothing, would turn down a guaranteed 200k. I also think Sean would beat Costa pretty handily so it's really 400k and a possible FOTN bonus. Sean should know, this is how he gets the title back. Maybe he really didn't care about the title or making money... This is the UFC opportunity Dana has been talking about.
 
I am terrible at predicting what will happen with Strickland.

I can see him being the Mike Perry of the PFL or something like that. He's a provocative figure who's VERY good and has a dedicated fan base.

But I suspect he'll stick around the UFC and some kind a deal will be worked out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,653
Messages
55,373,170
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top