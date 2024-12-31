Saku Jr's Debut Victory

When I was watching it in real time Yachi had his back to the camera and just dropped, it looked very fake from that angle however upon watching the replay I saw the stiff jab land and that strike can absolutely be thrown with power from that position.





I also thought woah Sakuraba's son is that good to finish someone like Yachi with a jab, then again how many years and instruction does he have from his father who was great,would also be able to correct any mistakes he saw in Taisei so the advancement in his training and overall level would increase very quickly.





Not to mention he would roll constantly with his father who is much better than Yachi, this sparring/rolling probably goes back years as well so it's not that shocking when you take into account who he is and the massive training advantage at his finger tips.