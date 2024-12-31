Saku Jr's Debut Victory

Mick Dojang said:
I'm not saying that him one-punch KOing a veteran with a jab in the first round of his first fight meant the fight was rigged, and I'm happy he got the win...


...but was it a bit sus? What do you think?
The mafia could be behind this alonng the betting industry, opponent took a dive, something like that. But let's not overthink. That event never was important.

A pro debut is never important. Even if that was true, would they be able to rig his next fights ? For how long. There is no bread to eat in that road. So, I don't really believe it. In both case, not as much rigged as a Kadyrov's son fight.
 
When I was watching it in real time Yachi had his back to the camera and just dropped, it looked very fake from that angle however upon watching the replay I saw the stiff jab land and that strike can absolutely be thrown with power from that position.


I also thought woah Sakuraba's son is that good to finish someone like Yachi with a jab, then again how many years and instruction does he have from his father who was great,would also be able to correct any mistakes he saw in Taisei so the advancement in his training and overall level would increase very quickly.


Not to mention he would roll constantly with his father who is much better than Yachi, this sparring/rolling probably goes back years as well so it's not that shocking when you take into account who he is and the massive training advantage at his finger tips.
 
I didnt see it, but it's def possible someone can be stopped by a jab. It's happened before. Weird to see someone in their pro debut manage that though.
 

All i want now is Saku jr x Khonry Gracie (Royce Gracie's son).
Khonry sucks and he kinda retired? For sure!
But thats basically cementing the Gracie Hunter legacy lol

Edit: He could also fight Renzo Gracie's brother... I just forgot his name... Robson Gracie Jr.
 
The day before the event, I happened to watch the video in which Seika Izawa and her husband were predicting Rizin Decade outcomes. They both firmly believed that Yachi's striking is too much for Sakuraba. Yachi's striking??? It didn't ring a bell but I somehow changed my mind and didn't bet on Sakuraba who looked more winnable to me in any aspect of the fight. Thank you Izawa for your valuable opinion.
 
