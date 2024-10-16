Sage wasn't as bad as people remember him....

Not here to say Sage was a great fighter, or a future contender, or anything like that, but I think time's been a bit cruel to young Sagey-boy.



When you look back at his career, he went 6-2 in the UFC. His only losses were to Gall and Barbarena, two guys who are STILL fighting in the UFC today. World beaters? No. But both respectable fighters in their own right.



He left the UFC on a 3 fight win streak, and his last win there was a KO.



Sure, Sage got his face smashed in by Cosmo Alexandre, but that guy was 8-1 and no joke with the kickboxing.



Overall, Sage went 12-3, and was only 19 when he entered the UFC. He showed promising striking and was athletic as hell. I imagine if he learned to take a punch and developed a ground game, he could still be fighting (although never a champion).