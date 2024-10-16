Sage wasn't as bad as people remember him....

Lionheart7167

Jan 8, 2013
692
908
Not here to say Sage was a great fighter, or a future contender, or anything like that, but I think time's been a bit cruel to young Sagey-boy.

When you look back at his career, he went 6-2 in the UFC. His only losses were to Gall and Barbarena, two guys who are STILL fighting in the UFC today. World beaters? No. But both respectable fighters in their own right.

He left the UFC on a 3 fight win streak, and his last win there was a KO.

Sure, Sage got his face smashed in by Cosmo Alexandre, but that guy was 8-1 and no joke with the kickboxing.

Overall, Sage went 12-3, and was only 19 when he entered the UFC. He showed promising striking and was athletic as hell. I imagine if he learned to take a punch and developed a ground game, he could still be fighting (although never a champion).
 
Who all did he beat again in that 6-2 record?

I think Sage is exactly what we remember him as. A young fighter who wasn't ready to compete in the UFC and ONE wasn't much easier on him.
 
Gall's record is 7-6 and has never faced anyone remarkable yet keeps losing.

Barbarena's record is 18-12 and is barely a middle of the pack guy...

Losses to those two prove he wasn't very good.

That said, if he had developed outside of the UFC for a few more years he would've done a lot better. Most people hated on him because he looked good, was jacked and got a promotional push.
 
He is still fighting, though. He's won one since the Cosmo massacre, and was scheduled to fight Aoki for ONE, in Japan, but ONE misled him and his team, telling them to fly on out to Tokyo and they'd be allowed in without work VISAs. They landed and his team was denied entry, and Sage got pissed and refused to fight. Lineker ended up fighting Aoki in his place, at openweight, and Aoki won easily.
 
