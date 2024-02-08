News Sage Northcutt has gone off on ONE Championship on social media regarding his withdrawal from ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Doesn't ONE have a clause in their contracts, that you can't publicly criticise? Think I saw that in the Adriano Moraes contract that leaked.
 
Hate it for Sage, he's a warrior that deserved to have his team present.

C'mon One - Please Do Better.​
 
Seems like quite a few ONE fighters are airing their grievances like this lately. Not a good look for ONE and they’re no longer able to suppress it?
 
ONE is a bunch of hypocrites. None of this surprises me. Sage seems like a guy you really have to fuck over to make him go to social media to spill the beans.
 
Sage is a coward. Pulled out an hour before for a corner man? That's a first. Aoki was right he's not a fighter and shouldn't be in combat sports
 
They have been manipulating the weigh ins for their fighters for years and turning a blind eye for certain things to manufacture results.

You literally had them ignore their own suplex rules for Angela lee and fighters have clearly been weightclasses above their opponents with the supposed hydration rule.

https://www.scmp.com/sport/martial-...36/one-championship-angela-lee-denies-illegal

It sucks because I actually really enjoy watching One but I knew some fighters signed their early and they were faking medicals, weight cuts etc over 6 years ago.
 
Indeed … the last point “One’s stability” … if he has some insight on their apparently questionable finances it could become a media and legal mess … I guess after the recent visa shenanigans he has decided he won’t fight for them anymore, and all the resentment for the awful Cosmo matchmaking and consequent permanent damage surgeries etc is coming to the surface.

War Sage!
 
