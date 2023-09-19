Sadulaev And Snyder Defeated By Tazhudinov!!

Wow. To beat both those guys in one day! That’s ridiculous. And he dominated both. Didn’t just beat.
How, he's competing for Bahrain? He's not ethnically Persian or something, is he? Just wondering since Bahrain has a connection to Iran because they're two of the Shia majority nations in the Middle East, along with Iraq. That's nuts. Nuts to me, anyway, I guess, because I used to date a Bahraini lass. Huh. Sucks the matches are hidden behind a paywall.After watching the Snyder match, the comments were about how he simply countered everything Kyle threw at him and that he was too defensive.
Then, against Sadulaev, he was as offensive as a wrestler coached by Dan Gable.
This young guy is well rounded and legit.
Competing for Bahrain reminds me of Adam Batirov doing the same thing a few years ago. Miss out on representing Russia at the international level, so compete for Bahrain, a country with very little wrestling historically
IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries.
IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries.
That's certainly true in regards to Judo within the Gulf. It's also becoming more prevalent in track as well. Quite a few runners who didn't make their national team in eastern Africa now represent Gulf countries internationally.
We used to joke that the causeway between Saudi and Bahrain was the most dangerous road in the world.I guess it would be like Chamizo wrestling for Italy and I don't believe he has any connection other than his ex-wife being from there. Interesting note on Shia majority in Bahrain. Tazhudinov is ethnic Avar which I understand is primarily Sunni. When I was stationed in Saudi Arabia (sunni) more than 20 years ago, alcohol was haram so Saudis that were so inclined went over to Bahrain to drink. I'm not muslim but my sense is differences around this kind of stuff tends to get swept under the rug when there's money, booze or hookers involved lol.
People work for foreign companies all the time and these guys need to make a living too. If the man is getting paid, I say let him bang bro.
We used to joke that the causeway between Saudi and Bahrain was the most dangerous road in the world.
I think the highest profile, controversial example is Saeid Mollaei judo'ing for Mongolia......but that would trigger a political derail fuckhole so I'll just mention it to your intention, in case you are not aware.
People work for foreign companies all the time and these guys need to make a living too. If the man is getting paid, I say let him bang bro.
I think the highest profile, controversial example is Saeid Mollaei judo'ing for Mongolia......but that would trigger a political derail fuckhole so I'll just mention it to your intention, in case you are not aware.
Legit? Dude was literally top3 in the world in his category, competing against names like Casse, Muki or Khalmurzaev. He s an olympic silver medalist and world championship gold!Damn just read his wiki and homie left under some controversy from Iran - good on him. He must have been legit to get tapped by Mongolia as a free agent. From what I've seen and heard, those guys are like Dagestanis from another mother.
Legit? Dude was literally top3 in the world in his category, competing against names like Casse, Muki or Khalmurzaev. He s an olympic silver medalist and world championship gold!
Absolutely, Mongolia is top judo country. They also have a specific style with an underhook heavy game !Fair enough, dude is elite. But Mongolia is no slouch. They regularly medal in Judo and wrestling and Mongolians pretty much run the table in sumo. Apparently their traditional wrestling (bokh?) has high carry over to those disciplines. Was just noting that Mongolia doesn't suck at Judo and being better than the best Mongolians is actually pretty hard and isn't like getting poached by Monaco or something lol.