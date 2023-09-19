Sadulaev And Snyder Defeated By Tazhudinov!!

Todd498 said:
Wow. To beat both those guys in one day! That’s ridiculous. And he dominated both. Didn’t just beat.




<FookIsThatGuy>
Teching Snyder 10-0 was absolutely fucking amazing. And at 3:58 that’s a butt drag counter from the heavens into top mount on Kyle fucking Snyder. WTF this dude is only 20.
 
link doesn't work for me but i went on youtube and watched and how does a guy come from nowhere and makes all time greats look casual?

also, can i express my disgust with oil money just buying athletes now? i hate that.
 
After watching the Snyder match, the comments were about how he simply countered everything Kyle threw at him and that he was too defensive.

Then, against Sadulaev, he was as offensive as a wrestler coached by Dan Gable.

This young guy is well rounded and legit.

Competing for Bahrain reminds me of Adam Batirov doing the same thing a few years ago. Miss out on representing Russia at the international level, so compete for Bahrain, a country with very little wrestling historically
 
Fluffernutter said:
After watching the Snyder match, the comments were about how he simply countered everything Kyle threw at him and that he was too defensive.

Then, against Sadulaev, he was as offensive as a wrestler coached by Dan Gable.

This young guy is well rounded and legit.

Competing for Bahrain reminds me of Adam Batirov doing the same thing a few years ago. Miss out on representing Russia at the international level, so compete for Bahrain, a country with very little wrestling historically
How, he's competing for Bahrain? He's not ethnically Persian or something, is he? Just wondering since Bahrain has a connection to Iran because they're two of the Shia majority nations in the Middle East, along with Iraq. That's nuts. Nuts to me, anyway, I guess, because I used to date a Bahraini lass. Huh. Sucks the matches are hidden behind a paywall.
 
Kforcer said:
How, he's competing for Bahrain? He's not ethnically Persian or something, is he? Just wondering since Bahrain has a connection to Iran because they're two of the Shia majority nations in the Middle East, along with Iraq. That's nuts. Nuts to me, anyway, I guess, because I used to date a Bahraini lass. Huh. Sucks the matches are hidden behind a paywall.
Born
25 January 2003 (age 20)
Gergebil, Dagestan, Russia

Akhmed Tazhudinov won one of the bronze medals in the 97 kg category at the 2022 Russian Wrestling Championships. He has been playing for Bahrain since autumn 2022

- Wikipedia
 
Kforcer said:
How, he's competing for Bahrain? He's not ethnically Persian or something, is he? Just wondering since Bahrain has a connection to Iran because they're two of the Shia majority nations in the Middle East, along with Iraq. That's nuts. Nuts to me, anyway, I guess, because I used to date a Bahraini lass. Huh. Sucks the matches are hidden behind a paywall.
IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries.
 
Kforcer said:
How, he's competing for Bahrain? He's not ethnically Persian or something, is he? Just wondering since Bahrain has a connection to Iran because they're two of the Shia majority nations in the Middle East, along with Iraq. That's nuts. Nuts to me, anyway, I guess, because I used to date a Bahraini lass. Huh. Sucks the matches are hidden behind a paywall.
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries.
I guess it would be like Chamizo wrestling for Italy and I don't believe he has any connection other than his ex-wife being from there. Interesting note on Shia majority in Bahrain. Tazhudinov is ethnic Avar which I understand is primarily Sunni. When I was stationed in Saudi Arabia (sunni) more than 20 years ago, alcohol was haram so Saudis that were so inclined went over to Bahrain to drink. I'm not muslim but my sense is differences around this kind of stuff tends to get swept under the rug when there's money, booze or hookers involved lol.

People work for foreign companies all the time and these guys need to make a living too. If the man is getting paid, I say let him bang bro.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries.
That's certainly true in regards to Judo within the Gulf. It's also becoming more prevalent in track as well. Quite a few runners who didn't make their national team in eastern Africa now represent Gulf countries internationally.

As for wrestling, I remember that not long ago the 66kg weight class at the World's had four American citizens participating. All representing different countries.

Heck, the current world champ at 57 kilos Stevan Micic was born and raised in the US, but earned the gold this week for Serbia, where his das was born.

I was thinking out Micic's journey yesterday. I assume (but could be wrong) that competing for Serbia may take a bit less punishment on the body in regards to qualifying compared to the US. The US has multiple studs in each weight class. So, the odds of getting injured just trying to make it through the qualifying stages would be greater trying to represent the USA, compared to trying to represent Serbia
 
ChickenBrother said:
I guess it would be like Chamizo wrestling for Italy and I don't believe he has any connection other than his ex-wife being from there. Interesting note on Shia majority in Bahrain. Tazhudinov is ethnic Avar which I understand is primarily Sunni. When I was stationed in Saudi Arabia (sunni) more than 20 years ago, alcohol was haram so Saudis that were so inclined went over to Bahrain to drink. I'm not muslim but my sense is differences around this kind of stuff tends to get swept under the rug when there's money, booze or hookers involved lol.

People work for foreign companies all the time and these guys need to make a living too. If the man is getting paid, I say let him bang bro.
We used to joke that the causeway between Saudi and Bahrain was the most dangerous road in the world.
 
ChickenBrother said:
I guess it would be like Chamizo wrestling for Italy and I don't believe he has any connection other than his ex-wife being from there. Interesting note on Shia majority in Bahrain. Tazhudinov is ethnic Avar which I understand is primarily Sunni. When I was stationed in Saudi Arabia (sunni) more than 20 years ago, alcohol was haram so Saudis that were so inclined went over to Bahrain to drink. I'm not muslim but my sense is differences around this kind of stuff tends to get swept under the rug when there's money, booze or hookers involved lol.

People work for foreign companies all the time and these guys need to make a living too. If the man is getting paid, I say let him bang bro.
I think the highest profile, controversial example is Saeid Mollaei judo'ing for Mongolia......but that would trigger a political derail fuckhole so I'll just mention it to your intention, in case you are not aware.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I think the highest profile, controversial example is Saeid Mollaei judo'ing for Mongolia......but that would trigger a political derail fuckhole so I'll just mention it to your intention, in case you are not aware.
Damn just read his wiki and homie left under some controversy from Iran - good on him. He must have been legit to get tapped by Mongolia as a free agent. From what I've seen and heard, those guys are like Dagestanis from another mother.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Damn just read his wiki and homie left under some controversy from Iran - good on him. He must have been legit to get tapped by Mongolia as a free agent. From what I've seen and heard, those guys are like Dagestanis from another mother.
Legit? Dude was literally top3 in the world in his category, competing against names like Casse, Muki or Khalmurzaev. He s an olympic silver medalist and world championship gold!
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Legit? Dude was literally top3 in the world in his category, competing against names like Casse, Muki or Khalmurzaev. He s an olympic silver medalist and world championship gold!
Fair enough, dude is elite. But Mongolia is no slouch. They regularly medal in Judo and wrestling and Mongolians pretty much run the table in sumo. Apparently their traditional wrestling (bokh?) has high carry over to those disciplines. Was just noting that Mongolia doesn't suck at Judo and being better than the best Mongolians is actually pretty hard and isn't like getting poached by Monaco or something lol.
 
long frame, quick and flexible but still strong, wrestling to win against two elites of the world, gotta love it a real pleasure to watch him compete
 
ChickenBrother said:
Fair enough, dude is elite. But Mongolia is no slouch. They regularly medal in Judo and wrestling and Mongolians pretty much run the table in sumo. Apparently their traditional wrestling (bokh?) has high carry over to those disciplines. Was just noting that Mongolia doesn't suck at Judo and being better than the best Mongolians is actually pretty hard and isn't like getting poached by Monaco or something lol.
Absolutely, Mongolia is top judo country. They also have a specific style with an underhook heavy game !
 
One heck of a break out performance. Kudos to this guy.

Somewhat off topic: I can't believe the US team won this one. As terrible as some of our wrestlers did.
 
