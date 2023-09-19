Sadulaev And Snyder Defeated By Tazhudinov!!

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said: IMO you see that a lot in both judo and wrestling. Caucasians (north like Dagestanis and Chechens and south like typivcally Georgians) are prevalent at the top level not only reping Gulf countries but also in Europe. Then there are weird occurrences of top level guys getting granted citizenship of random ass countries. Click to expand...

That's certainly true in regards to Judo within the Gulf. It's also becoming more prevalent in track as well. Quite a few runners who didn't make their national team in eastern Africa now represent Gulf countries internationally.As for wrestling, I remember that not long ago the 66kg weight class at the World's had four American citizens participating. All representing different countries.Heck, the current world champ at 57 kilos Stevan Micic was born and raised in the US, but earned the gold this week for Serbia, where his das was born.I was thinking out Micic's journey yesterday. I assume (but could be wrong) that competing for Serbia may take a bit less punishment on the body in regards to qualifying compared to the US. The US has multiple studs in each weight class. So, the odds of getting injured just trying to make it through the qualifying stages would be greater trying to represent the USA, compared to trying to represent Serbia