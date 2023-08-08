Sad to see ex-UFC fighter Elvis lose a million on a UFC gym

UFC Gyms suck so much it's unreal. On 1 hand, they're massive with everything in them...decent treadmill/cardio set up, decent machines and free weights, decent area for like tire flipping and sleds and astroturf stuff, and boat ropes just junk like that. They have a little class for boxercise and yoga and whatnot if you want your wife to join and then there's matted areas for BJJ classes, boxing and muay thai, some bags set up too. But it's super over priced, the classes are horrible compared to actual MMA gyms, the coaches tend to be worse and work mostly on commission in a way that seems barely legal where they're pushed to sell protein powders and expensive private classes for 100 an hour or more. It's just a weird place, it seems like it's a failing model. Someone said "I want an MMA gym but...Walmart". Also much of it they still try to do on contracts like it's 2005.



Their sauna does get hot as fuck though and some days they were open 24/7 so we'd go use that since our gym sauna wouldn't break 140f and theirs hit 180f no problem.