Sad to see ex-UFC fighter Elvis lose a million on a UFC gym

https://www.news.com.au/finance/bus...m/news-story/23bfc8e1f0e98dc734a499a0e79fc055

Pretty sad, that gym actually looked pretty amazing in a high traffic shopping mall. I didn't realise he made so much money from the UFC that he could afford to invest that much in a gym.

In Australia UFC gyms appear to be cursed.

Here is the profile of him for those who have never heard of him. While doesn't have a great record he certainly put on good fights.
https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Elvis-Sinosic-281
 
It was a investment and it didn't workout. I think investing in a gym just seems as pointless as investing in a small coffee shop. There so many established gyms, breaking into the market just seems tough.
 
Isn’t he one of the guys that tried his hand at acting? I can’t remember.
Most of them have been closing for some time. I would assume they all go under at some point. Outside of a few cities they are gone almost everywhere. They made sense during Ronda Rousey's reign as they got women to join and thats when they were pretty popular but that time is long gone.
 
As soon as they got rid of alternative marketing then started selling UFC brand gear in BigW and Kmart it destroyed the chances this place had. As a whole it's pretty perplexing in Oz, merch sold at ghetto retailers when event tickets are $400+ a pop
 
Gyms seems to have so much turnover, there are new ones opening often in my city and then others closing often, and the managements and owners seems to change often as well. I guess its a very difficult industry to run a business in.. I'm a old fogey now, but when I did go gym back when I was younger..even though it didn't close down, there seemed to be a new owner every 10 months and the staff turnaround was constant. Think its better to own a fast food place, at least you'll get my custom on the regular :D
 
Oz.Pride said:
As soon as they got rid of alternative marketing then started selling UFC brand gear in BigW and Kmart it destroyed the chances this place had. As a whole it's pretty perplexing in Oz, merch sold at ghetto retailers when event tickets are $400+ a pop
Yeah you would expect them be sold where the other sports wear is sold at places like rebel. Selling branded gear at those places just seems like the wrong market.
 
CieloLuce said:
It was a investment and it didn't workout. I think investing in a gym just seems as pointless as investing in a small coffee shop. There so many established gyms, breaking into the market just seems tough.
well that is why people franchise rather than try to break in alone.
 
Kenny Powerth said:
Is this the same or different gym that he owned with Anthony Perosh?

war Perosh btw!
I assume different. It was only opened a few years ago. It was meant to open at the start of covid and got delayed. It is in prime real estate of a big mall so I can't imagine the rent was cheap.
 
UFC Gyms suck so much it's unreal. On 1 hand, they're massive with everything in them...decent treadmill/cardio set up, decent machines and free weights, decent area for like tire flipping and sleds and astroturf stuff, and boat ropes just junk like that. They have a little class for boxercise and yoga and whatnot if you want your wife to join and then there's matted areas for BJJ classes, boxing and muay thai, some bags set up too. But it's super over priced, the classes are horrible compared to actual MMA gyms, the coaches tend to be worse and work mostly on commission in a way that seems barely legal where they're pushed to sell protein powders and expensive private classes for 100 an hour or more. It's just a weird place, it seems like it's a failing model. Someone said "I want an MMA gym but...Walmart". Also much of it they still try to do on contracts like it's 2005.

Their sauna does get hot as fuck though and some days they were open 24/7 so we'd go use that since our gym sauna wouldn't break 140f and theirs hit 180f no problem.
 
A UFC gym is just a bad idea. Who is going to go there? Not people who want a more relaxing gym environment, which is most people.

UFC gym just conjures up all the bad steroid-mad lifting bro stereotypes. Should have called it Just Bleed Gym.
 
