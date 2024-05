Yeah, the person who conceived "Tailing Missions" should be tarred and feathered.



Escort missions are always a bitch too, but it seems like games have mostly done away with them in recent years. At least the ones where the person you're escorting can die easily, and you have to protect them at all times. I don't mind the Bioshock Infinite/TLOU variety, where the person you're escorting isn't some helpless idiot. Although, I honestly wouldn't mind them too much if they were just implemented like an extra challenge, and not a "game over" screen when they die.



Regenerating health doesn't exactly piss me off, but I think I'd rather have games make you work for it with items. Ducking behind cover to refill your health is getting a little old.