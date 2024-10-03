Ryan Garcia being removed from Undisputed Boxing game for racist comments

Via update on December. You hate to see it, but there are real world consequences for racist s***posting and being a nasty in society so it's whatever.

I will say that this may be the first time I've seen a guy outright patched out in a game like this. I've seen instances where someone planned for the game gets nixed but their code and model is already in the game. Where DLC characters get cancelled because of stuff like this. However this might be the 1st time I've seen someone already fully playable in the game yanked out.
 
He gone
 
That's hilarious. Now 14 year old edgelords will have to create a knock off version named "Ry King" so they can authentically drop their favorite slurs over their xbox headsets.
 
Game comes out Tuesday.
I already have it pre-ordered.
Taking the day off to play
 
Oh man I actually have the game on Steam. I have picked Ryan as a playable character many times.
 
The game comes to console Tuesday. It's supposed to be better and updated compared to the stream version.
I'm there for the Online Create player championship stuff like in Fight Night
 
Ryan was probably going to be one of my mains. They had some kickboxers like Badr Hari and Cedric Doumbe in too
 
