Russia vs. Brazil vs. United States - Which country has the best MMA fighters? (The Finals)

Which country has the best fighters?

Continuation to this thread.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/which-3-countries-has-the-best-mma-fighters-overall.4337762/

Which has the best fighters?


Please vote, thanks.

so hard to pick
Russia have Fedor Islam Khabib
Brazil Pereira Aldo, Silva
US has DC, Jones, Cain, Chuck etc

I think US has the most elite MMA fighters, but Russia/Brazil have a higher concentrated number of elite fighters if that makes sense. Like the average Russia or Dagestan fighter is probably better than the average US
 
I have to admit, it was a hard choice, in the end i chose Russian although USA is a great choice too.
 
until it becomes more common for people to live, train, and stay in their own countries, it’s the usa. you can find a pretty large chunk of “brazil’s” top talent here in the states. i understand khabib lived and trained here too for a time. that’s why i respect drikkkus duplessy when he reps south africa — he lives and trains there.
 
