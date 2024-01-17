AWilder said: is this a second T-90 getting it's ass kicked by a Bradley or just a better clip of the one from a few days ago?







Does the t-90 even have a stabilized gun? Click to expand...

I pointed out in way way earlier versions of this thread that the Bradley would fuck shit up just because of their optics.I also talked about how US trains Bradley crews specifically for this tactic.People have this concept that a tank is invulnerable to smaller arms, but in reality they have many weak points that can be struck that can degrade capability of the tank or make it useless. US trains Bradley crews to target those weak point like the sensors, view ports and optics, and because of its own advanced optics they can do this very quickly and accurately from way further than most other ground based weapon systems.Also to your question, I'm pretty sure that's a different angle of the same fight.