Strychnine
War Room Peace Addict
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2006
- Messages
- 56,530
- Reaction score
- 66,407
This is the premier thread to discuss the Russian/Ukraine war. Please continue to be civil and remember that we're all adults here.
Link to the previous thread..
Link to the previous thread..
International - Russia/Ukraine Megathread V14
This is THE premier thread on Sherdog to discuss the Russia/Ukraine war. International - Russia/Ukraine Megathread V13 | Sherdog Forums | UFC, MMA & Boxing Discussion Link to previous thread^
forums.sherdog.com
Last edited: