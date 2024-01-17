International Russia/Ukraine Megathread V15

This is the premier thread to discuss the Russian/Ukraine war. Please continue to be civil and remember that we're all adults here.
It's being reported on Telegram that Russian conscripts who where in jail who tried to leave the frontline where forced to have sex naked with each other in a pit in the cold while being watched by a group of Russians. Russia is a scum place and the soldiers are the worst of the worst.
 
is this a second T-90 getting it's ass kicked by a Bradley or just a better clip of the one from a few days ago?



Does the t-90 even have a stabilized gun?
I pointed out in way way earlier versions of this thread that the Bradley would fuck shit up just because of their optics.

I also talked about how US trains Bradley crews specifically for this tactic.

People have this concept that a tank is invulnerable to smaller arms, but in reality they have many weak points that can be struck that can degrade capability of the tank or make it useless. US trains Bradley crews to target those weak point like the sensors, view ports and optics, and because of its own advanced optics they can do this very quickly and accurately from way further than most other ground based weapon systems.

Also to your question, I'm pretty sure that's a different angle of the same fight.
 
 
seems like winter has chosen a side.
When the shills talk about how Ruzzia more population therefor have a big advantage is true to a point. However after the initial brain drain and non stop conscription it starts to add up taking a 1000 men a day to the war something has to give. A lot of tradesmen and various skilled workers have been plucked and sent to UKR and guess what happens when things need to be fixed and boilers go down in -30 weather shit get's real.
Those building that have had no heat for long periods of time are fucked as when/if they ever get the heat back on the pipes will be bursting all the more.
I always said Russia is going to die of a 1000 cuts and now the blood is starting to drip a bit more.
 
Russia has burned through almost half of the liquid reserves in its national wealth fund as it bleeds money amid the war in Ukraine​


AA1n9Uz3.img


"The stash of liquid assets in Russia's national wealth fund has fallen over 44% since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report of Russian finance ministry data on Wednesday.


The amount of assets that can be easily liquidated under Russia's National Wellbeing Fund fell from 8.9 trillion rubles, or $100.4 billion, to 5 trillion rubles in the two years from January 2022 — the month before the invasion — to December 2023, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the national wealth fund's total holdings tumbled 12% over the same period.

The massive slump in the national wealth fund's liquid assets came as its holdings in Russian companies and in infrastructure bonds surged by 2 trillion rubles, per Bloomberg calculations. This suggests the state is using its liquid reserves to support the economy.

Russia's finance ministry also used around 3 trillion rubles from the fund to cover its budget deficit in 2023 after it doubled defense spending in the same period."


The death of 1,000 cuts...

Now, the bleeding begins...
 
